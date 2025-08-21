Van Halen tribute band to rock the Raue Center in Crystal Lake

Van Halen tribute band Fan Halen will perform at Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake on Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts)

Van Halen tribute band Fan Halen will set the stage for a night with Dave, Eddie, Alex and Michael with a true-to-life tribute to the spirit of an era at Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake on Sept. 27.

Fan Halen have been honored to represent Van Halen’s music twice on AXS TV’s hit series “The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands,” performing live on national TV, according to a news release from Raue Center.

The band has opened for renowned acts such as Queensrÿche, Bret Michaels of Poison, Twisted Sister, Ace Frehley of KISS, Loverboy and more. Their performances have graced major rock festivals across the U.S., including Rocklahoma and the M3 Rock Festival, according to the release.

Fan Halen is featured on major streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon and Pandora. They also were highlighted in a Warner Bros. Records documentary for their precision and near-perfect replication of Van Halen.

Based in Southern California, Fan Halen has been together for more than 10 years, playing to enthusiastic crowds all over the U.S. and the world, including Japan, South and Central America, Canada and Mexico.

From the look of the band, the choreography, the note-for-note reproduction of the great rock songs to the sonic energy of the performance, nothing is overlooked.

Tickets start at $59 for the general public and may be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.