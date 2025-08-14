Tractor show added to Bureau County Fair lineup in Princeton

A new event has been planned for the 170th annual Bureau County Fair in Princeton: a tractor show from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24. (Photo provided by Bureau County Fair)

Tractors, new or antique, are to be brought in through the west gate and unloaded in the infield. Admission on Sunday will be free courtesy of the Princeton Auto Group.

Along with the tractor show, there will be a beef and swine show, an open horse show and a draft horse show, free musical entertainment in the Kramer Hospitality building, a fair queen pie auction, a chainsaw carving auction and a “Funny Little People” performance (as seen on America’s Got Talent).

The rock band 303 will perform in front of the grandstand ($5 admission) and the beer garden will be open. The Wilson carnival rides start at 1 p.m.

See http://www.bureaucountyfair.com for more information