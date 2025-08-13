Three performances left in Joliet’s Rooftop Music Series

Three performances remain in the Joliet Area Historical Museum’s Rooftop Summer Music Series, which began in May.
A full bar and snacks will be available for purchase.
Remaining Rooftop Summer Series Lineup:
Friday, Aug. 29: Sugar Lime Blue
Friday, Sept. 12: The Throwbacks
Friday, Sept. 26: Freebyrd
Highboy or bistro tables for Rooftop Concerts can be reserved on a first come-first served basis. General concert-style seating is available for all guests.
General admission tickets are $16, and tickets will reserved tables begin at $52.
In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be moved to the Auditorium Theater.
Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for all dates.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit jolietmuseum.org.