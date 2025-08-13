Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

Three performances left in Joliet’s Rooftop Music Series

People listen as a band performs on the opening night of a previous Joliet Area Historical Museum's rooftop summer concert series in Joliet. (Lathan Goumas)

By Shaw Local News Network

Three performances remain in the Joliet Area Historical Museum’s Rooftop Summer Music Series, which began in May.

A full bar and snacks will be available for purchase.

Remaining Rooftop Summer Series Lineup:

Friday, Aug. 29: Sugar Lime Blue

Friday, Sept. 12: The Throwbacks

Friday, Sept. 26: Freebyrd

Highboy or bistro tables for Rooftop Concerts can be reserved on a first come-first served basis. General concert-style seating is available for all guests.

General admission tickets are $16, and tickets will reserved tables begin at $52.

In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be moved to the Auditorium Theater.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for all dates.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit jolietmuseum.org.

The SceneMusicConcertJoliet Area Historical MuseumThe Scene - Will & Grundy counties
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois