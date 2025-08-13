5 Things to Do: Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival, pop-up market this weekend

- Lincoln Highway Heritage Festival (Rochelle): This festival runs from Friday, Aug. 15 to Sunday, Aug. 17. It features a car and motorcycle show on Saturday, a kid’s zone, a beer garden and live music from rock to country bands. Visit lhhfest.com for more information.
- Pop-Up Market and Music (Sterling): On Thursday, Aug. 14, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Dale Park, stroll downtown for a night of music, shopping, and dining. The event features live music from Bobbi White & Co. Click here for more information.
- Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): Visit the year-round indoor and outdoor market on Saturday, Aug. 16, from 8 a.m. to noon. You’ll find fresh produce, crafts and other goods from local vendors. Visit twincityfarmersmarket.com for more information.
- Country Line Dancing: Get your boots ready for country line dancing and lessons at Mad Water Saloon in Dixon Monday, Aug. 18 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Visit madwatersaloon.com for more information about the weekly line dance sessions.
- Watch a Classic Movie at The Dixon Historic Theatre: The Dixon Historic Theatre is screening movies on the weekend. On Friday, Aug. 15, they are showing “Wonder Woman” (2017), and on Saturday, Aug. 16, you can watch “Remember the Titans.” Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
