Kane County’s favorite outdoor dining patios/beer gardens

Kane County has cultivated a reputation as a premier destination for al fresco enjoyment in the Chicago suburbs.

Whether you’re searching for a local brewery with award-winning atmosphere or a charming spot for a riverside cocktail, these top-rated locales promise the perfect backdrop for warm-weather relaxation.

To find the best outdoor patios and beer gardens in Kane County, we asked our readers to weigh in for the 2025 Shaw Media Best of the Fox contest. The results are in, and here are the top-rated outdoor patios and beer gardens, as voted by audiences.

BEST: La Mesa Modern Mexican, 51 S. 1st St., St. Charles

La Mesa Modern Mexican is located in the heart of downtown St. Charles, with an expansive patio located just north of the new First Street Plaza. Indulge in traditional Mexican dishes with a modern flair, as well as unique margaritas and a wide variety of craft cocktails, as well as local craft draft and bottled beer and wine. From a variety of guacamoles to tacos, burritos, fajitas and more, everyone will find something they love for an unforgettable meal. lamesamodernmexican.com

The heated outdoor patio at Preservation in Geneva. (Photo provided by Preservation. )

ONE OF THE BEST: Preservation, 513 S. 3rd St., Geneva

Geneva’s Preservation is known for its large heated patio, where you can catch live music while enjoying a drink or a meal. The patio has spacious seating areas with a full outdoor bar with TV screens. Dine at a high-top table or a regular table with an umbrella. The patio’s ambiance is complete with bright strings of lights. Preservation is known for its “creative cuisine,” which includes a variety of shareable plates, cheese plates, and charcuterie, as well as a full menu with flatbread pizzas, skewers, tacos, soups, salads, sandwiches and more. Signature cocktails, spritzes, beer, cider and more round out the beverage menu.

The James is located at 317 S. Third St., Geneva. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

ONE OF THE BEST: The James, 317 S. 3rd St., Geneva

Relax and unwind on The James’ large, elegant outdoor patio, which features live music on the weekends. Not only is the patio a big draw, but the food and bar menus make The James a popular destination. The James carries a wide variety of whiskeys and bourbons, tequilas, craft beers, mocktails and handcrafted cocktails, as well as an extensive wine list. The eclectic dinner menu features appetizers, small plates, prime beef, soups and salads, lamb, chicken, salmon and more. The James is open for lunch, offering sandwiches, soups, salads, burgers, crab cakes and more. Happy Hour food and drink specials are available from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. thejamesgeneva.com