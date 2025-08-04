Joliet Blues Festival rolls into Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Aug. 9

The Joliet Blues Festival returns for its seventh year from 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9 at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park.

The 2025 line-up includes: Jon Shain (3:30 to 4:30 p.m.), Mondo Cortez and the Chicago Blues Angels (5 to 6 p.m.), The Stefan Hellesheim Band (6:30 to 7:30 p.m.) and headliner The Sheryl Youngblood Blues Band (8 to 9 p.m.).

According to a news release, Shain is a veteran singer-songwriter who’s been turning heads for years with his lyrics, fiery acoustic guitar work, and his unique musical style – combining improvised piedmont blues with bluegrass, swing and ragtime. He has released nine solo albums to date, along with two albums with duo partner FJ Ventre, a Jon Shain Trio live album and one album of co-written songs with Joe Newberry.

Chicago native Cortez has been a follower of blues legends like Muddy Waters, Buddy Guy, Otis Rush, Junior Wells and others since he was a child. Cortez has played with Nick Curran, Otis Rush, Junior Wells, Kid Ramos, Jimmie Vaughan, Kim Wilson and many others. He formed The Chicago Blues Angels in 1999 to play what he references as “American roots music ranging from rock ‘n’ roll, blues, rockabilly and a whole lotta soul,” which the band plays with great energy and enthusiasm.

Originally from Koblenz, Germany, Hillesheim studied classical guitar in Germany before moving to the U.S. He played in several gospel, funk, rock and R&B groups in southern California before he relocated to Chicago to pursue a career as a blues musician. He is a regular performer at Buddy Guy’s Legends, Rosa’s Lounge and Reggie’s in Chicago.

Youngblood, leader of the headlining band The Sheryl Youngblood Blues Band, is a singer, drummer and songwriter who performs around the world throughout the year. Youngblood is also a regular performer at Blue Chicago, Buddy Guy’s Legend, Rosa’s Lounge, House of Blues, Kingston Mines, B.L.U.E.S. on Halsted, and has appeared at national and international blues festivals. The band’s music can be regularly heard on blues radio.

Tickets are available in advance online ($15 + service fee) or at the gate $20 (card only, no cash).

Bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. Food and beer will be available for purchase (no outside food or drink allowed).

Free parking is available south of Jefferson Street. The event is in the main park. Patrons must use the Jefferson Street entrance to access the event.

Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park is located at 201 W. Jefferson St., downtown Joliet along the waterway.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit jolietbluesfestival.com or call the park office 815-724-3761.