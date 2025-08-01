Aurora Public Art debuts “Kinora: A Cultural Heritage Group Show”

This painting will be on display in Aurora Public Art's exhibit “Kinora: A Cultural Heritage Group Show,” which opened Aug. 1. (Photo provided by the City of Aurora. )

The City of Aurora’s Public Art Division will unveil its third exhibit of 2025 during an opening reception on Friday, Aug. 1.

“Kinora: A Cultural Heritage Group Show” showcases the talents of artists such as Georgene Schramer, former Mayor Tom Weisner’s aunt, Ward 10 Aurora Alderwoman Shweta Baid, Abdoulaye Conde, Martha Ponzio, Marita Valdizan, Karla Wong, Varun Vasireddy and Breyona Smith, according to a news release from the city.

A highlight of the show is the inclusion of significant ethnographic artifacts from the Solomon Islands, provided by the family collection of former Mayor Tom and Marilyn Weisner, and art from Papua New Guinea, from the family collections of Milton & Cecil Johnson and Marcus & Christine Felde. Addam Brummel also contributes a utilitarian piece from Africa.

“The inclusion of ethnographic art will provide a fascinating contrast and complement contemporary works, offering a deeper understanding of human creativity across diverse cultures and time periods,” Curator Sangeeta Pande said in the release. “It also highlights the personal connections and passions of individuals within the Aurora community. The public is invited to attend this free event, which will be a rich and engaging experience for all visitors.”

The public is invited to attend the free opening reception, taking place from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 1.

The public is also invited to attend a number of additional events set to take place, honoring the exhibition’s celebration of global diversity.

On Friday, Aug. 22 from 2 to 4 p.m., former Mayor Weisner’s wife, Marilyn Weisner, will share her experiences from the Solomon Islands, followed by a talk from the City of Aurora’s Deputy Poet Laureate Quentin Johnson and City of Aurora Director of Innovation and Strategy Martha Paschke about growing up in Papua New Guinea.

On Friday, Aug. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m., artist Martha Ponzio, an art therapist from the Art Institute of Chicago, will lead a free watercolor workshop.

On Friday, Sept. 5 from 6 to 9 p.m., the exhibition will honor Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting a celebration in collaboration with Jose Torres and the SS Modeling Agency, featuring a musical performance by Juan Diego Rojas.

On Saturday, Sept. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m., Peruvian artist Marita Valdizan will lead a free wire stitch workshop for attendees ages 16 and older.

On Friday, Sept. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m., the City’s Deputy Poet Laureate, Quentin Johnson, will lead a poetry workshop inspired by the exhibition.

And, Saturday, Sept. 20 from 2 to 4 p.m., the exhibition will conclude with a fashion show led by the award-winning fashion designer Breyona Smith, who is a graduate of West Aurora High School and Columbia College Chicago.

Aurora Public Art is located at 20 E. Downer Place in Downtown Aurora. Gallery hours are from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.