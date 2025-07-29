Genoa’s Warehouse on Park to host Summer Celebration Party Aug. 3

The Rhythm Section performs live music for the crowd to enjoy at the second annual Baconfest held July 9, 2022 at the Warehouse on Park venue in Genoa. (Megann Horstead)

Get ready to soak up the last rays of summer fun at The Warehouse on Park in Genoa’s Summer Celebration Party Sunday, Aug. 3.

Featuring the high-energy sounds of local band Soundcheck, this free event is your chance to enjoy great music, refreshing drinks and celebrate the season in style.

The bar opens at 1 p.m., and the music begins at 2 p.m. Aug. 3 is also National Watermelon Day, so watermelon-themed cocktails will be served.

This party is for ages 16 and up and no outside food or drinks will be allowed. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs.

For more information, visit thewarehouseonpark.com/home.