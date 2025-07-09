Stone Temple Pilots, Joan Jett to perform at Rockin’ the Hill concert in Woodstock

The 2025 Rockin' the Hill event is Saturday, July 26 at Bunker Hill Farms in Woodstock. Proceeds benefit local nonprofit organizations. (Photo provided by Bunker Hill Farms. )

Joan Jett and the Black Hearts and Stone Temple Pilots are the headlining performers at this year’s Rockin’ the Hill event Saturday, July 26 at Bunker Hill Farms in Woodstock.

Proceeds from this concert, featuring those two iconic bands, will benefit local nonprofit organizations.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the two incredible acts this year. It will be an electric experience,” Mike Domek, founder of Bunker Hill Farms and Bunker Hill Charities said in a news release. “In our continued effort to raise money for our local McHenry community, Rockin’ the Hill is our largest fundraising event of the year, and we are looking forward to inviting everyone for a night of music to support Bunker Hill Charities.”

Alternative rock band Stone Temple Pilots shot to fame in the early 90s, with its multi-platinum selling debut album “Core,” featuring hits “Sex Type Thing,” “Creep,” “Wicked Garden” and more. Their second album, “Purple,” also went multi-platinum and featured “Interstate Love Song,” “Big Empty” and “Vasoline.” The band continues to tour with original members brothers Dean and Robert DeLeo and Eric Kretz and singer Jeff Gutt, who has been with the band since 2017. Original frontman Scott Weiland died in 2015.

Joan Jett and her band, the Black Hearts, have been legends in the rock world since the early 80s, with iconic hits “I Love Rock n Roll,” “I Hate Myself For Loving You” and “Bad Reputation.”

According to the news release, Rockin’ the Hill was launched with a bang in 2014 with Foreigner’s original front man, Lou Gramm, followed by the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers and Rockford’s own Cheap Trick.

Since the inaugural concert, Rockin’ the Hill artists have only gotten bigger and better, featuring performances from Steven Tyler, REO Speedwagon and Jake Owen, among others. The annual event has raised over $2 million in funds for charitable partners.

Every year, Bunker Hill Charities benefits nonprofit organizations through its annual events and private bookings hosted at Bunker Hill Farms.

Proceeds from the Rockin’ the Hill concert benefit these partners in various ways, including ticket sales, sponsorship package sales and volunteer efforts. Previous Rockin’ the Hill non-profit partners include but are not limited to: Big Brothers Big Sisters of McHenry County, United Way of McHenry County, Marian Catholic High School, Dream Riders, Northern Illinois Food Bank, Home of the Sparrow and more.

Rockin’ the Hill has three pricing tiers and sections:

● Lawn Reserved Seating starts at $150 per person and includes a reserved seat in a souvenir chair. Gourmet food trucks will offer food options for purchase and a variety of drinks will also be available.

● VIP Reserved Seating starts at $250 per person and includes a reserved souvenir chair with premium seating close to the stage, as well as complimentary food and beverages.

● Ultimate VIP Seating starts at $1,150 per person and offers reserved seating in premium rows, souvenir chairs, complimentary food, and beverages, plus a Meet & Greet with Stone Temple Pilots and/or Joan Jett and the Black Hearts.

Rockin’ the Hill will take place on the Bunker Hill Farms property. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the concert concludes at 11 p.m.

For more information and tickets for the 2025 Rockin’ the Hill, please visit bhfarms.com/rockin-the-hill-2025 or email info@bhfarms.com.