Cocktails in the Park returns to Batavia for evening of spirits and community

Batavia Main Street Community members help raise funds for Batavia's MainStreet's support for local businesses at the annual 'Cocktails in the Park' fundraiser. (Provided by Batavia MainStreet/April Duda Photography)

Batavia MainStreet’s popular summer event Cocktails in the Park is set for Saturday, July 26 at Appleton Park.

The $40 advance price ticket include appetizers from New Moon Vegan, The GOAT, Pal Joey’s, Thai Village, Sidecar Supper Club & Beer Garden, WindMill Grille & Pizzeria, Gammon Coach House, Thorabella’s, Chicken Salad Chick, Chianti’s and Q & A’s Beignet Cafe; in addition to a complimentary take-home treat and live music.

Cocktails in the Park Batavia MainStreet hold their annual Cocktails in the Park in Batavia on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

Drink tickets are $8 each or 10 for $75, which can be purchased in advance or at the event. Enjoy beers from Sturdy Shelter Brewing, whiskey from Whiskey Acres Distilling Co. and vodka from Grainology BrewStillery.

This year’s cocktail lineup is anything but ordinary, thanks to the creative talents of former Brooklyn bar owner Brandon Davey and long-time volunteer Jeff Beck. Together, they’ve crafted a trio of signature drinks that combine depth, originality, and a little local flair:

Shumway and Flinn – Clarified Paper Plane

A sophisticated twist on a modern classic. The bourbon brings rich, oaky warmth; Amaro Nonino lends spiced, caramel undertones; and the Aperol layers in just the right amount of bitter citrus. Balanced, bold, and beautiful.

Birds and Words – Jungle Bird Variation

A splash of tropical in the burbs. Molasses-forward rum meets pineapple and lime for serious island vibes, while Campari keeps it dry and not too sweet.

Whispering Windmill

Light, tart, and refreshing. Rhubarb gives a crisp, slightly sour punch, while lemongrass adds clean citrus and subtle spice. Vodka keeps a low profile so the vibrant flavors can shine.

“These cocktails are more than just drinks—they’re thoughtfully crafted experiences,” Kristen Desler, assistant director of Batavia MainStreet, said in the news release. “Each one showcases not only incredible flavor, but a level of care and creativity that sets this event apart. Guests are in for a real treat this year.”

Attendees can bring a chair or blanket from home or buy a Picnic Table Bundle for $350, which includes a reserved picnic table, six admission tickets and six drink tickets.

Raffle tickets are one for $8 or 10 for $75 for a chance to win a raffle basket.

Appleton Park is located behind City Hall at 100 N. Island Ave. The event is from 7-10 p.m.

Cocktails in the Park is Batavia MainStreet’s largest single fundraiser. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit downtownbatavia.com.