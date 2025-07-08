5 Things to Do: Taylor Swift tribute concert, movie in the park and more in DeKalb County

Movies in the Park (DeKalb - Friday, July 11): Enjoy a free screening of “Despicable Me” at 8:30 p.m. at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road in DeKalb. Bring a blanket or chairs to watch the movie on a giant outdoor screen. Check the DeKalb Park District website for movie title updates. Summer Concert Series: Second Time Around (Sycamore - Thursday, July 10): The free outdoor concert from the band Second Time Around is from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Good Tymes Shelter in the Sycamore Park District Sports Complex. Second Time Around will play classic rock from the ’60s and ’70s. Bring a blanket or chairs. Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase. “Sparks Fly - The T Swift Experience” Live at The Warehouse on Park (Genoa - Sunday, July 13): Spend the afternoon dancing to Taylor Swift’s biggest hits performed by a tribute band at The Warehouse on Park, 662 Park Ave., in Genoa. The event is from 12:30-5 p.m. The venue will also host a tribute to the music of Johnny Cash on Saturday, July 12 at 6 p.m. DeKalb County Gardenwalk (DeKalb - Saturday, July 12): The event begins at 9 a.m. at Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb, and runs until 3 p.m. Explore beautiful private and public gardens throughout DeKalb County. This annual event is a treat for garden enthusiasts. The Crafty Farmer’s Open Air Market (Sycamore - Sunday, July 13): Shop for unique goods, handmade crafts, photography, soaps, food, jewelry and more from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Ave. in Sycamore.

