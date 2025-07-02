Comedian Pat McGann to bring the laughs to Raue Center in Crystal Lake

Pat McGann Comedian Pat McGann returns to Raue Center for the Arts for an evening of stand-up comedy, on Saturday, July 12 at 7 p.m. (© Todd Rosenberg Photography/© Todd Rosenberg Photography)

Comedian Pat McGann returns to Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake for an evening of stand-up comedy at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 12.

Selling out venues like the Chicago Theater, McGann has quickly risen as one of the sharpest stand-ups in the comedy world. A relative latecomer to the scene, McGann began stand-up at the age of 31 after realizing he was not very good at selling packaging, according to a news release from Raue Center.

He hustled his way to become the house emcee at Zanies Chicago, where he distinguished himself as especially adept at working the crowd.

A father of three young children, McGann‘s appeal stems from his quick wit and relatable take on family. In 2017, he began touring as the opening act for Sebastian Maniscalco, moving with him from clubs to theaters and arenas, including four sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden.

“It is so great to see Pat’s career take off over the years. He’s a great guy on stage and off,” said Raue Center director Richard Kuranda in the news release. “He’s coming off sold-out shows at the Vic, Carolines’ in NYC, and touring with Sebastian worldwide. His special on Amazon is hysterical. Now is your chance to see him back again at the Raue.”

McGann’s relatively short but impressive resume includes performances on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Montreal’s famed Just For Laughs Festival, Gilda’s LaughFest, The Great American Comedy Festival and the Nashville Comedy Fest. McGann still calls Chicago home.

Tickets start at $64, plus fees.

Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or in person at 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.