Lakeside Festival at The Dole set for Fourth of July weekend

One of McHenry County’s largest and longest-running summer festivals is set for the Fourth of July weekend, bringing four days of live music, carnival rides, food vendors and family activities to Crystal Lake.
Lakeside Festival will be held July 3-6 on the grounds of the historic Dole Mansion, a Victorian-era Italianate home built in 1865, and Lakeside Arts Park.
MUSIC
Bands representing a variety of musical genres will perform across two stages throughout the festival.
July 3: Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band, Sparks Fly - The Taylor Swift Experience, Dangerous Joes, and Wildfire.
July 4: Rosie and the Rivets, Classical Blast, Always Olivia, and Hi Infidelity.
July 5: Wild Daisy, Pino Farina, Brass on Fire, and Modern Day Romeos.
July 6: Judson Brown, The Crystal Lake Strikers, Libido Funk Circus, and Made in America.
FAMILY ACTIVITIES
Bring the kids for plenty of family-friendly activities. The carnival will have unlimited ride wristband specials each day, henna and face painting every day, an ice cream eating contest July 4, the kids bike parade July 5, and characters and mascots July 4 and 5.
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Grab your friends for a spirited Cornhole Tournament at 1 p.m. July 5. The tournament will be held on The Dole’s North Lawn. Prizes will be awarded to the winners, and all participants will get tickets for two free beverages.
The festival will have plenty of delicious food and drinks. Vendors include Plum Garden, The Inside Scoop, Mr. Funnel, Taquiera Las Cumbres, Chen Chinese Cuisine, Smash’D, Georgio’s, Rush Creek Distillery, Crystal Lake Brewing and more.
The festival is cashless, and credit/debit cards and mobile payment methods are accepted.
For more information and a complete festival lineup, visit thedole.org/the-fest.