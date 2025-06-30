AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses tribute bands to perform July 25 in Clinton

Tribute bands Electric Shock – The AC/DC Show and Sins N’ Roses will bring the music of AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses to The Wild Rose Clinton July 25, 2025. (Provided by the village of Oswego)

CLINTON – The Wild Rose Clinton will host a concert featuring Sins N’ Roses and Electric Shock – The AC/DC Show at 6:15 p.m. Friday, July 25, in the resort’s courtyard.

Attendees can bring a lawn chair to sit in. Food trucks and a cash bar will be available. The doors to the concert open at 6 p.m.

Sins N’ Roses is a Guns N’ Roses tribute band founded by guitarist Matt Berger. The band performs more than 40 Guns N’ Roses songs, including “Sweet Child of Mine,” ”Welcome to the Jungle," “November Rain” and “Paradise City.” Sins N’ Roses also features multi-instrumentalist Erika Miner, bassist Mick Lucid, drummer Graham Woodall, guitarist Hector Salcedo and vocalist Christian Trujillo.

Electric Shock – The AC/DC Show was founded in 2014. The band’s goal is to musically and visually replicate an AC/DC concert. Electric Shock – The AC/DC Show performs songs from the band’s Bon Scott and Brian Johnson eras.

Tickets cost $10 or $20 at the concert. Ticket stubs also can be redeemed for $10. To buy tickets, visit wildroseresorts.com or the Iowa Store Gift Shop.

Wild Rose Clinton is located at 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton.

For more information, visit wildroseresorts.com or the Wild Rose Clinton Facebook page.