19th annual ‘Let’s Dance’ Big Band weekend returns to DeKalb in July

The 19th Annual ‘Let’s Dance’ Big Band Weekend takes center stage July 11-13 at the renowned Duke Ellington Ballroom at Northern Illinois University’s Holmes Student Center. (Photo provided by Let's Dance)

The 19th Annual ‘Let’s Dance’ Big Band Weekend takes center stage July 11-13 at the renowned Duke Ellington Ballroom at Northern Illinois University’s Holmes Student Center.

Open to experienced dancers, couples, singles and newcomers, the event offers an elegant, fun-filled experience built around live music, ballroom dance and connection.

Honoring jazz legend Duke Ellington and NIU’s own Ron Modell, the weekend features three live bands, including the return of the celebrated Ken Killian Swingtet, the Brian Patti Orchestra and DeKalb’s historic John Smith and the Shananigans Big Band, who will headline Saturday’s Grand Ball and a tribute to veterans.

New for 2025 is First Steps, a specially designed immersion program for novice dancers and couples ready to learn and move with confidence. Led by professional instructor Annie Kinney and seasoned dance couple Ken & Dorothy Stroud, First Steps includes three coaching sessions, sideline tips at dances and a bonus Cabaret Dance with the Shananigans Dance Combo.

First Steps starts Friday, July 11 at 4:30 p.m. at DeKalb First United Methodist Church, 2501 N. Annie Glidden, DeKalb. Participants then join the weekend festivities at Duke Ellington Ballroom including further lessons and guidance. Register by July 5 for the full experience.

Workshops for intermediate and advanced dancers are also offered Saturday morning in swing, waltz, Latin and foxtrot taught by guest instructors Dave & Sue Goggin and Frank & Cathy de Raimo.

Guests must wear smooth leather-soled shoes and be reasonably fit. Attire is “casual up.”

Advance registration with food options ends July 5, with limited at-the-door admissions for dance-only or balcony “listen-only” seating.

To register for this event or for more information, visit justmakeithappen-dekalb.com.