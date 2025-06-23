Downtown Batavia revives a storied tradition at 2025 Boo Boo Days

Step back in time to a beloved downtown Batavia tradition at the annual Boo Boo Days, part of the city’s Windmill City Festival weekend July 11-13.

Originating in 1956 as a modest sidewalk sale and officially dubbed “Boo Boo Days” until 1978, this long-standing event began when local merchants showcased clearance and overstock items on the sidewalks—a concept that quickly became a cherished summer staple, according to a news release from Batavia MainStreet.

This year’s celebration brings the mid-century magic back to life with a stylish nod to the “Mad Men” era of sharp suits, swinging deals and colorful storefronts. Downtown storefronts will feature large scale 1950s and ’60s advertisements in their windows, offering visitors a chance to “window shop” vintage promotions like “Free Helicopter Rides for Kids!” and “Used Cars — ONLY $19!”

Batavia's Boo Boo Days festival is July 11-13, 2025. (Photo provided by Batavia MainStreet)

These real ads—pulled from Batavia’s early Boo Boo Days history—bring a playful, nostalgic charm to the downtown stroll.

Adding to the ambiance, downtown bars and restaurants are getting into the spirit with retro cocktail specials inspired by classic mid-century sips. Enjoy a Vodka Gimlet at Pal Joey’s, a Tom Collins at Sturdy Shelter Brewing and themed or throwback drink offerings at Gammon Coach House, Windmill Grille Pizzeria, Sidecar Supper Club, Grainology BrewStillery and The GOAT Burger + Cocktail Bar throughout the weekend.

Shoppers can expect unbeatable deals and throwback flair from a variety of local retailers. Participating businesses include Wilson Street Mercantile, Batavia Boardwalk Shops, Special Occasions on the Avenue, 63rd Street Apothecary, Urban Apothecary, Fat Sam’s for Pets, The Tea Tree, Red Hive Market, The Instrument Exchange, Kiss the Sky, Foltos Tonsorial Parlor and more.

Looking for even more entertainment? Grab tickets to see comedian Chris Roach at The Comedy Vault ahead of the Boo Boo Days festivities! Use promo code BOOBOO4 at checkout to get $4 tickets to select shows before the event weekend.

“Boo Boo Days represents Batavia’s entrepreneurial spirit—local retailers coming together to offer unbeatable deals, delightful promotions, and a sense of community,” Kristen Desler, assistant director of Batavia MainStreet, said in the news release. “By reviving this promotion, we hope to spark nostalgia in longtime residents and give visitors a fresh, fun way to connect with the town’s history.”

Event Highlights:

• Enjoy a taste of nostalgia and check out storefronts featuring vintage ads from the 1950’s/60’s

• Sidewalk bargains—end-of-season, clearance and discount deals at participating downtown shops

• Retro cocktail specials at local bars and restaurants and $4 show tickets to The Comedy Vault with promo code BOOBOO4

Join the #BooBooDaysThrowback contest for a chance to win two free tickets to Cocktails in the Park—Batavia’s signature summer fundraising event.

Here’s how to enter:

Post a photo of your Boo Boo Days purchase or your retro cocktail from one of our participating businesses and tag @downtownbatavia on Instagram or @Batavia MainStreet on Facebook. You’ll be automatically entered to win two tickets to Cocktails in the Park on July 26.

Boo Boo Days runs in tandem with the Batavia Park District’s Windmill City Festival, featuring live music, food vendors, carnival rides and family fun in nearby Peg Bond Center, making downtown Batavia the ultimate summer destination from July 11–13.

For more information, visit DowntownBatavia.com or contact Batavia MainStreet at 630-761‑3528.