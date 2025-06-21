The Comedy Vault brings hilarious lineup to Batavia in July

Comedian Susan Rice will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia July 24. (Image provided by The Comedy Vault )

The Comedy Vault is bringing a fresh dose of humor to their downtown Batavia stage all summer long.

Whether you’re looking for a night out with friends or a unique date idea, The Comedy Vault has your summer entertainment covered.

Here are the comedians and shows appearing in July.

Your Next Favorites

July 5

Celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with a handpicked selection of some of the best comics around. The show will feature a mix of both established and up-and-coming talent, and will be hosted by Jack Baker. Click here for more information.

Chris Roach

July 10-12

Chris Roach will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia July 10-12. (Image provided by The Comedy Vault. )

Chris Roach, a comedian and actor from CBS’s “Kevin Can Wait,” is known for his self-deprecating humor and viral hit “RONKOKOMO” music video. Roach tours nationwide and has performed on iconic stages like Gotham Comedy Club and The Comedy Cellar. Click here for more information.

Tacarra Williams

July 18-19

Tacarra Williams will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia July 18-19. (Image provided by The Comedy Vault. )

Known as “The Beautiful Beast,” Tacarra Williams brings her unfiltered comedy and powerhouse stage presence to The Comedy Vault, July 18–19. She has been seen on NBC’s “Bring the Funny,” Comedy Central, and Kevin Hart’s LOL Network. Click here for more information.

Susan Rice

July 24

Comedy veteran Susan Rice returns to The Comedy Vault for one night only on July 24. With over 40 years of experience and viral success on “Don’t Tell Comedy” and “America’s Got Talent,” Rice brings heart, wisdom, and hilarious storytelling to the stage. Click here for more information.

Matt Friend

July 25-26

Matt Friend will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia July 25-26. (Image provided by The Comedy Vault )

TikTok sensation and master impressionist Matt Friend brings his rapid-fire comedy and celebrity impressions to The Comedy Vault, July 25–26. Friend has been seen on The Howard Stern Show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and “Netflix Is A Joke.” Click here for more information.

Paul Farahvar & Friends

July 27

Paul Farahvar will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia July 27. (Image provided by The Comedy Vault )

Chicago favorite and touring comic Paul Farahvar brings his razor-sharp wit and a stacked lineup of killer comedians to The Comedy Vault for a special one-night showcase, July 27. Click here for more information.

Don’t forget Open Mic Night every Monday starting at 8 p.m. Doors are at 7:30 p.m., so arrive early and take advantage of the Monday Night Specials including $4 domestics and $5 You Call It’s. Sign up online from Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Monday at 4 p.m. Click here for more information about Open Mic Night.

The Comedy Vault is located at 18 E. Wilson St., Batavia. For more information, visit comedyvaultbatavia.com.