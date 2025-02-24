Tap House Grill closing its doors Monday in downtown Oswego

After being in business in downtown Oswego since 2008, Tap House Grill announced that it is closing its doors Monday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce we are closing our Tap House Grill location in Oswego as of today,” states a post on its Facebook page on Monday. “We have enjoyed being a part of this town and engaging with this community for many years, and this is not the outcome we wanted. Unfortunately, with every factor impacting restaurants today, we are just not able to continue to make it work.”

Tap House Grill is located at 123 W. Washington St. in downtown Oswego. The post also thanked Tap House Grill’s customers and employees.

“Thank you for all of the love and support over our time here, we appreciate every single customer and employee we’ve had,” the post states. “We will miss you.”

In 2020, the Oswego Village Board approved an economic incentive and loan agreement worth $100,000 with the owners of the Tap House Grill in Oswego for a proposed renovation of the restaurant.

Last year, the Tap House Grill restaurant in Plainfield closed unexpectedly. The Tap House Grill franchise was created in 2006.

Tap House Grill still has locations in St. Charles, Palatine, Lemont and at the Deerfield Golf Club.