Raue Center’s art auction and fundraiser is Saturday evening; online bidding available

Online bidding ends at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 14, on mini-artworks created by local residents for the Raue Center for the Arts’ 6x6 Art Auction.

A public reception for the art auction, which is a fundraiser for the Crystal Lake performing arts center, is set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Raue, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake.

See and bid on the artwork in person while mingling and enjoying tasty treats. New this year is a kids gallery of paintings created by children ages 12 and younger. Awards and prizes will be presented to winners of best art voted by the committee and attendees.

Check out more details on the Raue Center’s 6x6 Art Auction and Fundraiser here: Rauecenter.org/6x6-project-auction-reception.

