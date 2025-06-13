Better Than Ezra, +LIVE+, Third Eye Blind performing at Brookfield Zoo this summer

Brookfield Zoo Chicago will welcome four nationally-known rock bands as part of this summer’s Roaring Nights concert series.

The annual concert series features three nights of music, fun and animal experiences while supporting the Zoo’s mission to connect people with wildlife and nature, according to a press release.

This year’s concert lineup:

Saturday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m.: Multi-platinum band +LIVE+ will kick off the summer concert series with hits like “Lightning Crashes” and “I Alone.”

Ed Kowalczyk, singer of the band +LIVE+. The band will perform at Brookfield Zoo Chicago June 21. (Photo provided by Brookfield Zoo Chicago. )

Friday, July 18 at 7:30 p.m.: Chart-topping alt-rockers Third Eye Blind will bring high energy with classic tracks like “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Never Let You Go” and “Jumper.”

Third Eye Blind will perform at Brookfield Zoo Chicago Friday, July 18. (TRAVIS SHINN PHOTOGRAPHY)

Saturday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m.: The series closes out with an extended show featuring two standout acts. Two-time Grammy-nominated rockers Tonic will open with fan-favorite hits like “If You Could Only See” and “Open Up Your Eyes.” The concert series will then conclude with an 8 p.m. performance by Better Than Ezra, one of Billboard’s “100 Greatest Alternative Artists of All Time” known for hits like, “Good,” “Desperately Wanting” and “King of New Orleans.”

Better Than Ezra will perform at Brookfield Zoo Chicago's Roaring Nights Concert Series. (Photo provided by Brookfield Zoo Chicago. )

General admission begins at $70 per ticket. Brookfield Zoo Chicago members will receive an exclusive $10 discount per ticket. A discounted ticket for children ages 11 and under will be available for $15 per show with the purchase of an adult ticket.

For music lovers interested in early entry, the Early Access for Conservation package can be purchased for an additional $30 per person for first access to seating, merchandise and food and beverage.

Each ticket sold directly contributes to the Zoo’s Wildlife Conservation Fund, supporting animal care and conservation efforts both locally and globally.

“Roaring Nights is a concert experience unlike any other in the city,” Brookfield Zoo Chicago Senior Vice President of Guest Experience and Operations Andrea Rodgers said in a news release. “This year’s lineup is packed with talent, and we’re excited to welcome guests back for another unforgettable season of summer evenings at the Zoo. Best of all, every ticket uplifts the Zoo’s mission to connect people with wildlife and nature.”

In addition to enjoying the live music from the Zoo’s East Mall lawn, concert goers will have access to exclusive merchandise—including band T-shirts and swag—and other unique experiences, like up-close encounters with animal ambassadors and a scenic ride on the Zoo’s seasonal Ferris Wheel at sunset.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit brookfieldzoo.org/roaringnights.