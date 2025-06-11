Cantigny debuts new interactive musical swings, outdoor art installation

Musical swings are part of Cantigny's new interactive art installation exhibit during the summer of 2025. (Photo provided by Cantigny )

Swing into summer at Cantigny in Wheaton with a selection of new interactive outdoor art exhibits, as part of this summer’s theme, Feast of the Senses.

Musical Swings by Daily Tous Les Jours, invites people of all ages to create music together while enjoying a vibrant array of swings set amid Cantigny’s beautiful gardens.

Custom Murals transforming Cantigny’s paths and encouraging guests to “Dance! Jump! and Follow!” optical artworks through the gardens to the Musical Swings.

Tree Swings nestled across Cantigny’s gardens offer a new way to experience the estate and enjoy shade, sun, and breeze, while learning about Cantigny’s trees.

Musical swings are just one feature of Cantigny’s Summer 2025 Theme, Feast of the Senses, where guests are invited to indulge in the sights, sounds, flavors, aromas, and experiences of Cantigny. The exhibits run through Labor Day.

Cantigny is located at 1s, 151 Winfield Rd; Wheaton.

For more information about Cantigny, including hours, permanent attractions, and upcoming events, please visit Cantigny.org.