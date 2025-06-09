Yacht Rock, Billy Joel & Elton John tributes coming to Egyptian Theatre in August

Yacht Rock Gold Experience will bring the soft rock sounds of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s to life Aug. 9 at the Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb. (Photo provided by The Egyptian Theatre)

The Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb will welcome Piano Men Generations, a celebration of the music of Billy Joel and Elton John, on Friday, Aug. 1 and Yacht Rock Gold Experience on Saturday, Aug. 9.

Piano Men Generations features the father and son duo of Terry and Nick Davies performing the music of Joel and John.

The duo, accompanied by their exceptional band, deliver a high-energy performance with hits like “Only the Good Die Young,” “Circle of Life,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Bennie and the Jets” and, of course, the iconic “Piano Man,” according to a news release from the theatre.

Audiences will love the interactive audience shout-out section, where audience members shape the performance, making each night a one-of-a-kind experience.

Yacht Rock Gold Experience will bring the soft rock sounds of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s to life Aug. 9.

Celebrate the golden era of feel-good music with hits from Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan, Christopher Cross, the Doobie Brothers, Kenny Loggins, Little River Band, Boz Skaggs and more.

With four lead vocalists, soaring harmonies, a full rhythm section and dancing horns, this immersive show delivers the ultimate yacht rock vibe.

Adding to the star-studded night, the Yacht Rock Gold Experience will be joined by Yacht Rock royalty Elliot Lurie, the voice behind Looking Glass’s chart-topping hit “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl),” who will perform that beloved classic and more.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now at the Egyptian Theatre box office or online at egyptiantheatre.org.

The Egyptian Theatre located at 135 N. 2nd St. in downtown DeKalb.