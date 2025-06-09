Tour craft breweries in Starved Rock Country

Starved Rock Country in the Illinois Valley area is a must-visit destination for craft beer enthusiasts.

Check out Coal Creek Brewing Co. in Princeton, where a passion for agriculture and craft beer collide; the hidden gem of Ginger Road Brewing Company located off Utica’s Mill Street; and the flagship Tangled Roots Brewing Co. taproom in downtown Ottawa.

While all of these businesses share the same trade, you’ll find three wholly unique takes on the craft and diverse tap lists that reflect the culture and flavors of the region they call home.

Coal Creek Brewing Company

430 S. Main St., Princeton

www.facebook.com/CoalCreekBrewing

On the western side of Starved Rock Country in Princeton’s charming and historic downtown, Coal Creek Brewing Co. serves an innovative and wide-ranging selection of artisan craft beer for locals and visitors alike. Housed in a historic storefront that dates back to 1873, this locally owned brewery offers more than great beer — it’s a place where a passion for craft beer and a commitment to local agriculture combine.

The business’ four owners – Mike Grieve, Trevin Kenedy, Justin Stange and Danielle Bender – all have direct ties to farming in the Starved Rock Country region, with two growing up on family farms and two who still farm in addition to the brewery venture. This agricultural legacy finds its way into their line of beer, with many items on their tap list featuring botanicals from around the Midwest and some Princeton-area produce.

Craft beers at Coal Creek Brewing Co. in Princeton have names inspired by local history. (Photo provided by Coal Creek Brewing Co.)

Whether you’re a fan of light, refreshing lagers or prefer a beverage with a little more bite, Coal Creek has something for everyone, such as their popular Captain Swift (a 5.5% abv orange vanilla wheat beer) or Regal (a 5.4% abv English mild-inspired ale) or Heat Lightning (a classic 6.7% abv hazy IPA). All are brewed in-house in the back of their building. In addition to their beer selection, Coal Creek Brewing Co. offers a welcoming, family-friendly environment perfect for relaxing with friends or family.

The brewery frequently hosts live music, food trucks and community events – the brewery becomes a hub of activity during Princeton events like the Homestead Festival in early September. After a day of exploring the nearby historic Lovejoy House or shopping the arts district of downtown Princeton, Coal Creek Brewing Co. provides a perfect place to unwind and enjoy a craft beer experience steeped in local history and agricultural tradition. Follow Coal Creek Brewing Co. on Facebook to learn about upcoming events and to see what’s on tap today.

Ginger Road Brewing Company

166 Mill St., Unit G, North Utica

www.gingerroadbrewingcompany.com

While Ginger Road may be one of the smallest breweries you’ll find in Illinois, the flavor profiles and varieties of beer on offer are expansive. Helmed by Dan and Amy Stash, this seasonal nano-brewery is a passion project that offers ample patio seating, perfect for enjoying the summer weather with a cold glass of handcrafted, small-batch beer.

Located a short drive from Starved Rock State Park, Ginger Road Brewing Co. is just off Utica’s historic Mill Street, behind Bruce and Ollie’s Ice Cream, Specialty Coffee & Deli. Ginger Road is known for its distinctive red tile-lined taproom and for offering a diverse tap list with revolving small-batch experiments.

Ginger Road Brewing Co. is a seasonal small brewery based in Utica. (Photo provided by Ginger Road Brewing Co.)

Patrons can expect to find new favorites in the mix, such as the Back Porch Lager, a 5.2% abv brewed with bloody butcher corn for a distinctive look and flavor. Also on the horizon is a hotly anticipated red wine cask-aged saison farmhouse ale, brewed with notes of ginger, set to debut later this summer. Returning favorites include the Rare Blue-Eyed Ginger (a 4.5% abv blueberry lemon wheat beer), Day Walker (a 5.5% Mexican-inspired lager) and R & O (a non-alcoholic root beer fit for all ages).

The brewery’s laid-back, pet-friendly patio space also hosts occasional live music during special events – be sure to check their website and social media accounts to see the latest menu and to learn about upcoming events.

Tangled Roots Brewing Co.

812 La Salle St., Ottawa

www.tangledrootsbrewingco.com

Spread across several locations in Northern Illinois, Tangled Roots is one of the Midwest’s favorite brewers of innovative craft beers. Their flagship brewery and restaurant at The Lone Buffalo in downtown Ottawa is three blocks away from the Illinois River and one block from the site of the first Lincoln-Douglas debate. The restaurant and brewery is in an immaculately renovated turn-of-the-century department store. While the relaxed but modern atmosphere is enough to draw a crowd on its own, it’s the fan-favorite line of core beers and limited-run experimental batches that keep customers coming back.

Craft beer flights are available at The Lone Buffalo in downtown Ottawa. The restaurant is also the location of Tangled Roots Brewing Company's flagship brewery. (Photo provided by Tangled Roots Brewing Co.)

Whether you’re a serious beer Cicerone with a passion for hoppy IPAs, a lover of dark stouts and porters, or someone who simply likes crisp, light refreshment, you are sure to find a quality brew to suit your taste. Among the many craft beers offered by Tangled Roots are Sunkissed Wheat, the Vibes Sour Series (a rotating series of kettle-soured, Berliner-style Weiss beers) or Black Forest Bedtime Story (crisp black lager inspired by the storied traditions of Germany’s enchanting Black Forest region).

Dine beneath The Lone Buffalo’s twin copper brewing kettles, and enjoy high-quality, chef-created dishes. In addition to these award-winning beverages, you’ll find decadent burgers, generously portioned soups and salads and a sprawling selection of entrees. While you’re there, consider booking an exclusive brewery tour led by Awesome Ottawa Tours to learn more about how your favorite Tangled Roots Beers are crafted. For more information, and to learn about new limited-time beers, follow The Lone Buffalo and Tangled Roots on social media.