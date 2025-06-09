Tequila & Tails Zoo Uncorked event this weekend at Brookfield Zoo Chicago

Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s first after hours series, Zoo Uncorked, will host its first event from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 14 at the zoo.
The series, which is for adults 21 and over, offers elevated flights and bites paired with animal chats and live music.
Tequila & Tails highlights big and small cats on June 14 and Wines & Vines features the primates on Aug. 23.
Tequila & Tails features an elevated menu with Hispanic-infused flavors and an experience unlike any other “bar hop” in Chicago, including:
- Hispanic-inspired bites like mango ceviche, choripán sandwich, sweet corn and poblano mac and cheese, Argentinian-style pizzas and more
- A drink passport to explore tequila-based cocktails—and mocktails—like the Pink Panther and Faux PAW-loma
- After Zoo-hours access with animal experiences
- Expert insights from the Zoo’s animal care team on tailed species like Pallas’s cat, pangolins, African lions and more
- Live music, giveaways, photo ops and more
Tickets and more information are available at brookfieldzoo.org/tequilaandtails.
Guests will receive a passport to explore the Zoo and try a variety of animal-themed cocktails and mocktails.