Tequila & Tails Zoo Uncorked event this weekend at Brookfield Zoo Chicago

Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s first after hours series, Zoo Uncorked, will host its first event from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 14 at the zoo.

The series, which is for adults 21 and over, offers elevated flights and bites paired with animal chats and live music.

Tequila & Tails highlights big and small cats on June 14 and Wines & Vines features the primates on Aug. 23.

Tequila & Tails features an elevated menu with Hispanic-infused flavors and an experience unlike any other “bar hop” in Chicago, including:

Hispanic-inspired bites like mango ceviche, choripán sandwich, sweet corn and poblano mac and cheese, Argentinian-style pizzas and more

A drink passport to explore tequila-based cocktails—and mocktails—like the Pink Panther and Faux PAW-loma

After Zoo-hours access with animal experiences

Expert insights from the Zoo’s animal care team on tailed species like Pallas’s cat, pangolins, African lions and more

Live music, giveaways, photo ops and more

Tickets and more information are available at brookfieldzoo.org/tequilaandtails.

Guests will receive a passport to explore the Zoo and try a variety of animal-themed cocktails and mocktails.