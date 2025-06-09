June 09, 2025
5 Things to DoDiningMusicComedyFestivalsEventsTheatreCalendar
The Scene

Tequila & Tails Zoo Uncorked event this weekend at Brookfield Zoo Chicago

By Shaw Local News Network
Brookfield Zoo Chicago's Zoo Uncorked Tequila & Tails event is Saturday, June 14.

Brookfield Zoo Chicago's Zoo Uncorked Tequila & Tails event is Saturday, June 14. (Photo provided by Brookfield Zoo Chicago)

Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s first after hours series, Zoo Uncorked, will host its first event from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 14 at the zoo.

The series, which is for adults 21 and over, offers elevated flights and bites paired with animal chats and live music.

Tequila & Tails highlights big and small cats on June 14 and Wines & Vines features the primates on Aug. 23.

Tequila & Tails features an elevated menu with Hispanic-infused flavors and an experience unlike any other “bar hop” in Chicago, including:

  • Hispanic-inspired bites like mango ceviche, choripán sandwich, sweet corn and poblano mac and cheese, Argentinian-style pizzas and more 
  • A drink passport to explore tequila-based cocktails—and mocktails—like the Pink Panther and Faux PAW-loma 
  • After Zoo-hours access with animal experiences
  • Expert insights from the Zoo’s animal care team on tailed species like Pallas’s cat, pangolins, African lions and more 
  • Live music, giveaways, photo ops and more

Tickets and more information are available at brookfieldzoo.org/tequilaandtails.

Guests will receive a passport to explore the Zoo and try a variety of animal-themed cocktails and mocktails.

The SceneEntertainmentBrookfield ZooThe Scene – DuPage & Cook counties
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois