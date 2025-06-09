Batavia’s free River Rhapsody concert series kicks off Wednesday night

Batavia Park District's free River Rhapsody concert series kicks off the 2025 season on June 11. (Photo provided by Batavia Park District. )

Batavia Park District’s free River Rhapsody concert series returns this summer, with the first performance Wednesday, June 11.

The concert series will showcase eight family-friendly musical performances through Aug. 6.

Leading off the summer performances June 11 is a children’s concert with Justin Roberts that includes complimentary popsicles. This event is hosted in partnership with the Batavia Public Library.

The concerts will be held along the Riverwalk at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., from 7:30 - 8:30 p.m. Bring family, friends and portable seating to enjoy the scenic view of the Depot Pond while listening to a wide variety of musical styles, ranging from rock, pop and country to soul, R&B and disco, according to a news release from the park district.

New this year are theme nights that will offer special drinks and free activities led by Batavia community organizations. Activities include tie dye on June 25, rock painting on July 16 and a 1990s craft on Aug 6.

“Theme nights offer another level of participation by being able to get involved in a fun craft and take something home,” said event co-chair Bethanne Guidarelli in the news release. “We are excited to elevate this event for the community.”

Beer, wine, soft drinks and water will be available for purchase. Fernando’s Street Kitchen will serve Mexican cuisine and Koconut’s Shave Ice will serve up some tasty treats on June 18, July 16 and Aug. 6. Joining the event this year is The Cookie and Cream Dream Truck on June 25, July 2, July 23 and July 30.

“It is a fun event; people make a night out of it and bring picnic blankets to enjoy dinner at the concerts,” said event co-chair Elisha Sharp in the release. “There is such a diverse lineup of music this year, everyone in the family is sure to find something they’ll love.”

The outdoor concerts are weather dependent. For more information, visit bataviaparks.org.