Fox Valley Jazz Big Band to perform at Waubonsee Community College June 8

Fox Valley Jazz Big Band presents “Our Favorites,” a concert Sunday, June 8, at 4 p.m. at Waubonsee Community College auditorium in Sugar Grove.

According to a news release, Jeff Ford directs the band featuring top Fox Valley jazz artists. The program includes:

“Got A Match?”

“Samba De Rollins”

“Four Brothers”

“Keep The Customer Satisfied”

“Flight On Morning’s Wings”

“Macarthur Park”

“Memories Of You”

“Goodbye Mr. Schulz”

“A Little Minor Booze”

“Here’s That Rainy Day”

Fox Valley Music Consortium is an Aurora-based non-profit cultural organization which provides fine musical performances for people of all ages and educational opportunities for youth. Performers are professional and high level amateur musicians performing groups, including several youth education programs.

Member groups are Fox Valley Brass Band, Fox Valley Orchestra and Chorus, Fox Valley Jazz Big Band, Fox Chamber Singers, Fox Valley El Sistema, Fox Valley Youth Orchestra, Fox Valley Youth Chorus and Fox Valley Youth Jazz Big Band.

The public is invited. Parking is free. Online tickets are $18.50 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. Online tickets available for purchase until noon, June 7, at fvjazzbigband.org. Tickets at the door are $24 for adults and $20 for students and seniors. Free admission for WCC students with school ID.

For more information, visit foxvalleymusicconsortium.org/.