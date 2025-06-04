5 Things to Do in Will County: Old Canal Days

Franco Del Toro enjoys one of the rides at Old Canal Days on Friday June 7, 2024 in Lockport. Old Canal Days kicks off on Thursday and runs through Sunday. (Gary Middendorf)

1. Old Canal Days: 5-11:30 p.m. Thursday, 5-11:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks begin 9:30 p.m. Sunday, downtown Lockport. Carnival, food trucks, craft vendors, beer garden, wine tent, live music. For information, visit oldcanaldays.com.

2. Planetarium Show: Dinosaurs: A Story of Survival: 6 -8 p.m. Thursday, Joliet Junior College, Trackman Planetarium, F-1001, 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet. Explore the prehistoric past of colossal creatures that roamed the Earth for millions of years, and the cataclysmic impact that led to their extinction. For more information, visit jjc.edu.

3. Concerts on the Hill: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Featured artists: Metropolitan Youth Symphony Orchestra and Joliet American Legion Band. Free outdoor concert. Bring chairs and blankets. Concessions and cash bar available. Picnic baskets welcome. For more information, call 815-724-3761 or visit bicentennialpark.org.

4. Fridays After Five: 5:30 p.m., Friday, New Lenox Commons, 1 Veterans Pkwy., New Lenox. Live music by Knievel’s Daredevil Band. Food for purchase from seven different food trucks. Beer and hard seltzer available for sale from the concession stand. Coolers are permitted in the Village Commons during this event. For more information, visit newlenox.net/fridays.

5. “Star Wars” Day: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Duly Health and Care Field, home of the Joliet Slammers, located at 1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive, Joliet. A free family-friendly festival featuring more than 100 costumed “Star Wars” characters, games, exhibits, merchandise vendors, “Star Wars” artists and authors and food vendors as well as a parade of costumed characters. For information, a schedule of events and a parade map, visit jolietlibrary.org.

