5 Things to Do: Harvard Milk Days and B4 Festival in Spring Grove

Riders take on the Tilt-a-Whirl in 2023 during Harvard's Milk Days, which return this year Friday through Sunday. (Janelle Walker)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Milk Days: The 84th annual Harvard Milk Days will be Friday through Sunday at 300 Lawrence Road in Harvard. Events include a carnival, petting zoo, milking demonstrations, live music, a chainsaw carver and a farm tractor and equipment show. There will be a Milk Run, parade and milk drinking contest on Saturday and fireworks to close out the weekend on Sunday. Festival grounds opening hours at are 5 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. Find more information about Harvard Milk Days here: Milkdays.com.

B4 Festival: Party for a purpose during the B4 Summer Festival from 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Richardson Adventure Farm, located at 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. The festival with bacon, beer, bands and bourbon donates all of its proceeds to five local nonprofits. Enjoy live music, fireworks, food trucks, ziplining, bourbon and wine tastings, pedal karts and jump zones. General admission is $16 and children ages 5 and under are free. Check out more details about Richardson Adventure Farm’s B4 Festival here: B4fest.com.

Food truck festival: Bring your appetite to the Woodstock Food Truck Festival from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Woodstock Square. The free and family-friendly event will have over 20 food trucks lined up around the Woodstock square featuring endless options including burgers, tacos, desserts and vegetarian options. Stop by the beverage station for local beer, wine and non-alcoholic options. Some food trucks in attendance include Cousins Maine Lobster, Girl’s Got Balls, My Funnel Truck and Lemonade and Your Sister’s Tomato. More information about the Woodstock Food Truck Festival can be found here: Woodstockilchamber.com/food-truck-festival.

Trolley tour: Discover the historic architecture of Crystal Lake during the Crystal Lake Historic Preservation Commission’s 25th anniversary Trolley Tour from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Colonel Palmer House, located at 660 E. Terra Cotta Ave. Take the tour to see homes built before 1900, explore an exhibit at Palmer House and eat from food trucks. Tickets are $25. Check out more details on the Crystal Lake Historic Preservation Commission’s Trolley Tour and purchase tickets here: Crystal-lake-trolley-tour.ticketbud.com/25th-anniversary-trolley-tour.

Community picnic: Enjoy a resourceful picnic during the Options & Advocacy for McHenry County’s Community Picnic from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Emricson Park in Woodstock, located at 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Road. The free event will have face painting, food, live entertainment and a touch-a-truck area. Connect with local organizations at the resource fair including Independence Health & Therapy. Find more details on th Options & Advocacy for McHenry County’s Community Picnic here: Facebook.com/optionsandadvocacy.

