Batavia Uncorked wine event set for June 7

Sample a variety of wines at Batavia Uncorked, a casual wine event, Saturday, June 7.

The event is from 1-4 p.m. at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., and is for adults 21 and over. The event will also have live music and food.

Tickets include entry, three hours of wine tasting of 10 1-ounce samples and a souvenir glass. Participating wineries include Broken Brix Winery, Cidery and Meadery; Lynfred Winery; The Pour Vineyard; Waterman Winery; Up North Wine Tasting Room and more.

Only 550 tickets will be sold for this event. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bataviaparks.org.