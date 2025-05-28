5 Things to Do: Walk with pride in Crystal Lake and get happy in Woodstock

People of all ages with rainbow pride flags, balloons and attire walk through downtown Crystal Lake at the Downtown Crystal Pride Walk & Social in 2024. (Michelle Meyer)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Max Happy Fest: Enjoy a day of music and art during the Max Happy Fest from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday at Woodstock Square. The free and family-friendly event hosted by Warp Corps will have live music, art vendors and skate contests. Live performances include Old Shoe, Steady Flow and Rotten Mouth. A $10 donation is suggested for the fundraising fest. Find more information about Max Happy Fest here: Warpcorps.org/maxhappyfest.

Rockhound Fest: Dive into all things rocks at Rockhound Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Colonel Palmer House in Crystal Lake, located at 660 E. Terra Cotta Ave. The free event will have historic jewelry demonstrations, rock painting and lapidary art. Break open geodes, learn about mineralogy chemistry and explore exhibits. Check out more details on Rockhound Fest here: Facebook.com/ColonelPalmerHouse.

Family fishing: Gather the family for a fishing day with Friends of the Hatchery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Hatchery Park in Spring Grove, located at 2314 Hatchery Road. The free Family Fun Day event will have a scavenger hunt, face painting, games and prizes, fishing demonstrations, hatchery building tours and a silent auction. Refreshments, fishing equipment and bait will be available for purchase. Find more details on Friends of the Hatchery’s Family Fun Day here: Springgrovevillage.com/event/fishing-event.

Pride Walk: The Downtown Crystal Lake Pride Walk and Social will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Williams Street and Crystal Lake Avenue. The walk will lead to Brink Street parking lot where there will be live musical performances, food trucks, line dancing, a karaoke contest, craft fair and a car show. Connect with local nonprofits and organizations dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ community members. More information on the Downtown Crystal Lake Pride Walk and Social can be found here: Downtowncl.org/pride.

New venue in Marengo: Celebrate the grand opening of Marengo Park District’s new Venue in the Park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Indian Oaks Park, located at 825 Indian Oaks Trail, Marengo. The celebrations include concessions, a beer garden, demonstrations and a live performance by the Vintage Swing Band. Check out the new amphitheater, sand volleyball courts and bags and bocce ball courts. Watch World War II reenactments at noon and 3 p.m. Check out more details on Marengo’s new Venue in the Park here: Facebook.com/MarengoParkDistrict.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/.