5 Things to Do: Outdoor concerts, markets, Japanese art blockbuster, ‘Noises Off’ light up DuPage, Cook

1. Summer Concert Series in Downers Grove: Free entertainment will brighten Tuesday evenings, June 3 through Aug. 12, featuring rock, country, blues and oldies. Musical artists perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m., and food and beverage sales begin at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St. The concerts kick off with One Night Band on June 3, followed by Brass From the Past on June 10. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

2. Famed art turning suburbs Japanese: From a new mural by Richard Lo at 504 Crescent Blvd. in Glen Ellyn to other suburbs’ embrace of all things Japanese, the countdown is on until a major art exhibition, “Hokusai and Ukiyo-e: The Floating World, Artworks from the Chiossone Collection,” is unveiled Saturday, May 31, at Cleve Carney Museum of Art at College of DuPage at 425 Fawell Blvd. in Glen Ellyn. Continuing through Sept. 21, it showcases more than 60 works and artifacts by the masters of Japan’s Edo period (1603-1868), including artists such as Hokusai and Hiroshige. The exhibition takes guests on a fascinating journey into the world of shoguns, samurai and kabuki actors during a vibrant time of Japanese cultural renaissance. The collection includes paintings, lacquered objects, color woodblock prints and instruments. For tickets and details on all the show’s special events, visit Hokusai2025.org.

3. La Grange Farmers Market: The La Grange Business Association welcomes people to peruse dozens of vendors from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday through October in front of La Grange Village Hall at 53 S. La Grange Road. Now in its 29th season, the market spotlights fresh, seasonal goods and artisan products with a curated mix of regional farmers, specialty food vendors and small businesses. lgba.com.

4. Hit comedy “Noises Off”: Theatre of Western Springs caps its 96th season with the famed farce by Michael Frayn, directed by Greg Kolack, TWS associate artistic director. It plays Thursday through Sunday, May 29 to June 8, at 4384 Hampton Ave. in Western Springs. The frenetic play-within-a-play captures the antics of an English theatrical company touring the provinces with its inept attempts at performing a typically British sex farce. Tickets cost $28, $15 for students age 18 and younger. The show is not appropriate for younger children because of language and mature themes. For tickets, call the box office at 708-246-3380 or visit theatrewesternsprings.com.

5. Outdoor pops concert: The American Wind Band will give a free performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 1, on the lawn of American Legion Post 80 at 4000 Saratoga Ave. in Downers Grove. Audience members should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move indoors. The band promises a season finale – sans cicadas this year – showcasing music by Bernstein and Ray Charles, along with a host of other pops and jazz selections. americanwindband.org

