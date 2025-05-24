Summer events in Bureau County for all ages

A large crowd filled Soldiers and Sailors Park for Sunday's Princeton Community Band's concert during a previous summer. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Bureau County is gearing up for a summer packed with excitement! From lively community festivals to outdoor adventures and farmers markets, there’s no shortage of ways to soak up the season.

Whether you’re a longtime resident or planning a visit, get ready to fill your calendar with fun.

Saturdays, May-October

Princeton Farmers Market — Soldiers & Sailors Park, Princeton; find fresh produce, seasonal items and handmade items and local vendors; 8:30 a.m.-noon; Facebook

Wednesdays, June to August

Walnut Farmers Market — Liberty Square on Main Street, Walnut; featuring fresh produce and handmade items in the weekly market; 5-7 p.m.; Facebook

Mondays, June 9-Sept. 15

Ladd Farmers Market — War Memorial Park, 301 S. Main Ave., Ladd; featuring produce, local products and food trucks; 4-6 p.m.; bureaucounty-il.gov

Through August

Festival 56 summer theatre festival — Grace Performing Arts Center, 316 S. Main St., Princeton; this season “Cabarets” (June 20-Aug 3); “Hairspray” (June 27-July 5); “Carrie: The Musical” (July 11-20); “The Little Mermaid” (July 25-Aug.3); “The Polycule: A Comedy of Manners” (July 11-20) “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (July 6-30) will be presented in Soldiers & Sailors Park as a free show, see website for show times; festival56.com or 815-879-5656

The Grace Theater, home of Festival 56 in Princeton (Derek Barichello)

May 24-25

RD 6 Sunset Ridge MX — Sunset Ridge MX race track, 24558 1100 East St., Walnut; motocross racing; see website for schedule; atvmotocross.com and Facebook

May 26

Tiskilwa Memorial Day — East Park; ceremony, speaker and patriotic events 11 a.m.; tiskilwahistory.org and Facebook

May 31

Paws on Park Avenue — Greenfield Retirement Home, 508 Park Ave., Princeton; pre-register to bring four-legged friends for a parade at 10:30 a.m. and meet pet-friendly vendors and local animal organizations; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Facebook

Music in the Park — War Memorial Park, 301 S. Main Ave.; Ladd; bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy music by Steve Sharp; 6-9 p.m. villageofladd.com

June 1

Princeton Community Band — Soldiers & Sailors Park,; bring chairs and enjoy live music from volunteer community band; 6-9 p.m.; Facebook

June 5-7

Spring Valley City Wide Garage Sales — Spring Valley; see website for details; bureaucounty-il.gov/events

June 6

Music in the Park: Rays Rockets — War Memorial Park, 301 S. Main St., Ladd; 6-9 p.m.; bureaucounty-il.gov/events

Museum on Main: Jazz Concert with John Cooper — Tiskilwa Historical Society, 110 E. Main St., Tiskilwa; visit the museum galleries after the concert; 7-8 p.m.; tiskilwahistory.org/events

June 7

All Truck Show — Psycho Silo Saloon, 8811 US. Hwy 6 and Route 40, Langley; truck show to support Christmas for Kids; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; thepsychosilo.com/events

The Princeton Mile — Apollo Theater to Rotary Park; 10 a.m.; princetontourism.org

ShrimpFest & Brew Hullabaloo — Rotary Park, 13593 Bicentennial Drive, Princeton; includes craft beer, family activities and fried shrimp boats; 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; princetonshrimpfest.com

June 8

Spring Valley Historical Association Car Cruise — downtown Spring Valley, 100-200 West Saint Paul St., Spring Valley; 12-3 p.m.; springvalleyil.us

June 11

Music on Main — Liberty Square, Walnut; featuring live music outdoors; performance by Mr. Grimm & His Bad Luck 6-9 p.m. Facebook

June 13

Open House & Hosta Walk — Hornbaker Garden, 22937 1140 N. Ave., Princeton; discounts on hostas and refreshments and door prizes available while you shop in the garden center; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; hornbakergardens.com

June 13-14

More In Bureau County Rummage Sale — Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton; find deals and treasures in the two-day sale; 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; princetontourism.org and bureaucountyfair.com

June 13-15

Buffalo Days — Lamoille; food, beer garden, live music, Bags Tournament, carnival, tractor show, craft and vendor fair, petting zoo, a parade and more; lamoillebuffalodays.org

June 14

Homestead Festival Lawn — Owen Lovejoy Homestead 905 E. Peru St., Princeton; entertainment and festivities; 5-7 p.m.; princetontourism.org/event

June 15

Lake DePue Father’s Day Car Show — DePue, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; awards for best in show; bureaucounty-il.gov

Princeton Community Band Concert — Soldiers & Sailors Park, Princeton; bring chairs to enjoy concert; refreshments available to purchase; 6 p.m.; bureaucounty-il.gov

June 19-22

Spring Valley SummerFest Carnival — Spring Valley; rides, entertainment and food; $30 for daily armbands for unlimited rides; 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and 1-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday; bureaucounty-il.gov/events

June 20

Down on Main Street Concert: Mae Estes — Main Street, Princeton; featuring live music, food and a fun atmosphere; 6 p.m.; bureaucounty-il.gov

June 21

Z Tour Bike Ride — Zearing Park, Princeton; join fellow cyclists for a day of biking with routes starting at 11 miles through 102 miles and support the Zearing Child Enrichment Center in Princeton; advance registration online; select a route; ztour.org

Beef & Ag Festival — Soldiers & Sailors Park, Princeton; featuring live music, food and more; 12-9 p.m.; princetonchamber-il.com and bureaucounty-il.gov/events

June 25

Music on Main — Liberty Square, Walnut; featuring The Wise Guys performing outdoors; 6-9 p.m. Facebook

Princeton Community Band Patriotic Concert — Soldiers & Sailors Park, Princeton; bring chairs to enjoy concert; refreshments available to purchase; 6 p.m.; Facebook

June 26-28

Sheffield Summerfest — Sheffield; includes carnival, food, parade, live music and more; bureaucounty-il.gov

July 2

Walnut Public Library’s 3rd annual Children’s Business Fair — Liberty Square, Walnut; young entrepreneurs will share their hardworking crafts, baked goods and more; 5-7 p.m.; walnutpubliclibrary.org

Music on Main — Liberty Square, Walnut; featuring Paul Franklin performing music outdoors; 6-9 p.m. Facebook

July 4

Fourth of July Celebration — Zearing Park; includes food, music and fireworks; bureaucounty-il.gov/events/princetons-4th-of-july-celebration

July 4-6

Walnut Days Celebration — Parade, inflatables, Little Miss Independence pageant, 5K run/walk, bags and softball tournaments, soap box derby, car and truck show, fireworks on July 6; walnutdays.com

July 6

Princeton Community Band Concert — Soldiers & Sailors Park, Princeton; bring chairs to enjoy concert; refreshments available to purchase; 6 p.m.; Facebook

July 10

Wyanet Summer Festival — Wyanet; live entertainment, craft and vendor show, rides and food; bureaucounty-il.gov

July 10-12

Bureau County 4-H Fair — Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton; displays of 4-H projects and a livestock and horse show; web.extension.illinois.edu, bureaucounty-il.gov

July 12

Sheffield Tractor Pull — Psycho Silo Saloon, Route 6 and Route 40, Langley; 11 a.m.; Facebook

July 16

Music on Main — Liberty Square, Walnut; A Leg and a Thigh in outdoor performance; 6-9 p.m. Facebook

July 18

Down on Main Street Concert: Dave Matthews Tribute Band — Main Street, Princeton; featuring live music, food and a fun atmosphere; 6 p.m.; bureaucounty-il.gov

July 19

Big Truck Show — Route 89/Main Avenue, Ladd; Convoy Against Cancer Big Truck Show, proceeds to benefit American Cancer Society; prizes for vehicles; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

July 20

Princeton Community Band Concert — Soldiers & Sailors Park, Princeton; bring chairs to enjoy concert; refreshments available to purchase; 6 p.m.; Facebook

July 21

Buda Fun Day — Stewart Park, Buda; parade at 11 a.m., activities for families including food trucks, petting zoo, bags tournament and more; bureaucounty-il.gov

July 27

Princeton Community Band Concert — Soldiers & Sailors Park, Princeton; bring chairs to enjoy concert; refreshments available to purchase; 6 p.m.; Facebook

July 30

Music on Main — Liberty Square, Walnut; featuring Liberty Square Talent Show; 6-9 p.m. Facebook

July 31-Aug. 2

Pow Wow Days — Tiskilwa; features a parade, 5K run, beer garden, food stands and historical tours; powwowdays.com

Aug. 3

Charity Car Show — Sheffield, 300 block of Church Street; car show to support Sheffield Food Pantry; prizes, awards and attendees can bring a donation and enter a raffle; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; bureaucounty-il.gov

Aug. 5

Princeton National Night Out — Zearing Park, Princeton; Princeton Police Department hosts the community event; 5-8 p.m.; bureaucounty-il.gov

Aug. 8

Down on Main Street Concert: Billy Joel and Elton John Tribute — Main Street, Princeton; featuring live music, food and a fun atmosphere; 6 p.m.; bureaucounty-il.gov

Aug. 20-24

Bureau County Fair — Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton; carnival, bull riding, tractor and truck pull, demolition derby, talent show, livestock shows and music concerts; bureaucountyfair.com

Sept. 4

Down on Main Street Concert: Electric Avenue: The 80’s MTV Experience — Main Street, Princeton; featuring live music, food and a fun atmosphere; 6 p.m.; bureaucounty-il.gov

Sept. 4-7

Homestead Festival — Princeton; multi-day festival includes a parade, 5K run/walk, class reunions, car show, BBQ contest, music and food; homesteadfestival.com

Sept. 5

Music in the Park : Wise Guys— War Memorial Park, 301 S. Main Ave.; Ladd; bring blankets and lawn chairs; 6-9 p.m. villageofladd.com