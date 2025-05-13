Genoa’s Warehouse on Park welcomes Slow Smoke BBQ with free party

Genoa's Warehouse on Park will celebrate the opening of Slow Smoke BBQ with a free party Saturday, May 17. (Photo provided by Warehouse on Park)

Genoa’s Warehouse on Park entertainment venue will host a grand opening party to welcome Slow Smoke BBQ from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 17.

Enjoy one of Slow Smoke’s amazingly delicious BBQ sandwiches or mac & cheese while savoring a flavorful Bloody Mary, ‘Rockin’ the Warehouse’ cocktail or a local craft beer. Joe Cantafio will be performing from 2-4:30 p.m.

Slow Smoke BBQ is now located at Warehouse on Park in Genoa. (Photo provided by Warehouse on Park. )

This is a free event open to all ages, but guests are asked to secure a ticket on Eventbrite.

Additional upcoming events at Warehouse on Park include Blooze Brothers May 22, Disco Night May 24, Beatles tribute band June 7 and a Green Day tribute June 21.

Warehouse on Park is located at 662 Park Ave., Genoa.

For more information, visit thewarehouseonpark.com.