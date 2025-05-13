May 13, 2025
Genoa’s Warehouse on Park welcomes Slow Smoke BBQ with free party

By Shaw Local News Network
Genoa's Warehouse on Park will celebrate the opening of Slow Smoke BBQ with a free party Saturday, May 17.

Genoa’s Warehouse on Park entertainment venue will host a grand opening party to welcome Slow Smoke BBQ from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 17.

Enjoy one of Slow Smoke’s amazingly delicious BBQ sandwiches or mac & cheese while savoring a flavorful Bloody Mary, ‘Rockin’ the Warehouse’ cocktail or a local craft beer. Joe Cantafio will be performing from 2-4:30 p.m.

Slow Smoke BBQ is now located at Warehouse on Park in Genoa.

This is a free event open to all ages, but guests are asked to secure a ticket on Eventbrite.

Additional upcoming events at Warehouse on Park include Blooze Brothers May 22, Disco Night May 24, Beatles tribute band June 7 and a Green Day tribute June 21.

Warehouse on Park is located at 662 Park Ave., Genoa.

For more information, visit thewarehouseonpark.com.

