5 Things to Do: Wheaton festivals, eclectic concerts, Sherlock play on tap in DuPage County

Celebrate the beauty of Lilac Time in Lombard at a variety of special events including guided walking tours of Lilacia Park offered by the Lombard Historical Society through May 17. Go to lombardhistory.org/lilac-time. For details on the festival continuing through May 18, visit lombardlilactime.com. (Photo provided by Lombard Historical Society)

1. May Fest & Market among two festivals: Cantigny celebrates Mother’s Day weekend with an outdoor May Fest promising music, shopping and family-friendly fun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 10 and 11, in Wheaton. Admission is a $21 parking fee. Thirty artisan vendors will be inside the McCormick House, and the beer garden opens for the season with live music and lawn games. Among special events will be a rare chance for a greenhouse tour ($25 tour admission). Visit Cantigny.org. Also in Wheaton, mac-and-cheese fans can check out a downtown festival from 1 to 5 p.m. May 10. Visit tickettailor.com/events/dwa/1628112/r/website.

2. GreenMan Theatre Troupe’s “Miss Holmes Returns”: A staged reading of the murder mystery based on characters created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and written by Christopher Walsh will be presented weekends, May 9-18, at Elmhurst History Museum’s Education Center, 120 E. Park Ave. The costumed cast will showcase the Victorian-era sleuthing friendship of Miss Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Dorothy Watson. The mystery centers on nurse and activist Priya Singh, who finds herself wanted for murder and on the run. ticketpeak.co/GMTT

3. Singer-songwriter Rupert Wates: The Friday Night Concert Series spotlights the artist at 8 p.m. Friday, May 9, at Two Way Street Coffee House, 1047 Curtiss St., Downers Grove, inside the First Congregational Church. Wates was born in London and studied at Oxford University. Moving in 2001 to Paris, he formed his own quartet and began playing live regularly. In 2006, he came to the U.S. and since has won more than 40 songwriting and performing awards. His music is an eclectic mix of acoustic, melodic and art folk, with flavors of jazz, vaudeville and cabaret. Suggested donation is $10. People also can enjoy the performance virtually. Access the livestream at twowaystreet.org or on the venue’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.

4. Glen Ellyn-Wheaton Chorale: The 60-voice choir begins its fifth decade of concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 9, and 3 p.m. Saturday, May 10, in the First United Methodist Church at 424 Forest Ave. in downtown Glen Ellyn. The program titled “A Time and Place for Us” highlights selections from Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story,” along with composers including Bob Dylan. Conducted by Jennifer Whiting, the choir performs a new piece, “Hymn to Time,” by local composer Lee Kesselman. gewchorale.org

5. Jeff Panko and Friends: Chamber Music at Bethel closes its 26th concert series with Music at Bethel artistic director and pianist Jeff Panko joined by other artists. Cellist Timothy Archbold and flutist Steve Yépez will play the trios of Weber, Kaputsin and Piazzolla. Yépez will perform Claude Debussy’s “Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune‚” and Archbold will offer Gaspar Cassadó’s “Requiebros.” The concert begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 10, in Bethel United Church of Christ, 315 E. St. Charles Road, Elmhurst. Tickets at Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/j4symx8e. musicatbethel.com

