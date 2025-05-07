5 Things to Do: Mother’s Day market in Crystal Lake and whiskey tasting in Union

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Mother’s Day Market: Treat your mom at the Mother’s Day Spring Market from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Quarry Cable Park in Crystal Lake, 5517 Route 14. Enjoy a day of drinks, food and shopping from more than 40 local vendors at the indoor and outdoor market. Take pictures at the mini photo booth, and soak up the spring sun at the fire pit patio. Bring kids on Saturday for the Giggle Garden kids lane with a bounce house, flower bar and craft area. Tickets to enter the market are $2, and the Giggle Garden is $5. Tickets are available to purchase online or at the door. Check out more details on the Crystal Lake Mother’s Day Market and purchase tickets here: thequarrycablepark.com/upcoming-events.

Whiskey tasting: Taste spirits of the past and present during the McHenry County Historical Society and Museum’s whiskey tasting and prohibition tale from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the museum, 6422 N. Main St., Union. Learn about prohibition history while enjoying German food and whiskey tastings, and take home a collectible whiskey glass. Tickets are $50 for members and $60 for nonmembers. Find more details about the McHenry County Historical Society qnd Museum’s Spirits of the Past event and purchase tickets here: Mchenrycountyhistory.org.

Garden sale: The Algonquin Garden Club hosts its annual spring plant sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Connect with local gardeners, and shop dozens of plants, flowers and perennials from local gardens. Proceeds benefit community gardens, nature preserves and conservation projects. Check out more information about the Algonquin Garden Club here: Algonquingardenclub.org.

Wildflower walk: Take a walk on the wildflower side with the Wildflower Preservation and Propagation Committee during the spring Walk on the Wild Side event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in Crystal Lake. The Hepperlen household will be hosting a free tour of the backyard to show the progress of creating a native plant oasis featuring oak and hickory trees, poppies, orchids and wild geranium. More information on Walk n the Wild Side in Crystal Lake can be found here: Thewppc.org.

Animal Expo: Attend this meet-and-greet with hundreds of animals during Scott Smith’s All Animal Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Countryside Banquets & Conference Center, 28874 Rand Road, Lakemoor. Meet vendors with small exotic animals, birds, fish, dogs, cats, frogs, snakes, turtles and other reptiles. Connect with reptile enthusiasts, and stock up on pet supplies. Tickets are $8 for adults, $3 for ages 6 to 10, and free for kids ages 5 and younger. Find more details about the All Animal Expo and purchase tickets here: Allanimalexpo.com.

