5 Things to Do: Art fest, hot concerts, Lilac Time, kites, history tours in DuPage, Cook

Professor Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu race through a labyrinth of ancient clues and modern dangers in “The Da Vinci Code,” enjoying its Chicago regional premiere through June 1 at the Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace. Visit drurylanetheatre.com to learn more. (Photo provided by Brett Beiner)

1. Art in Wilder Park: In partnership with the Elmhurst Park District, the Elmhurst Art Museum unveils a popular outdoor festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 3 and 4. It features 130 exhibitors including local artists, food vendors, family activities and a preview of the upcoming Bernard Williams museum show. Admission is free at 175 S. Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst. elmhurstartmuseum.org.

2. Lilacia Park comes alive during Lilac Time: The eight-acre park is home to hundreds of multi-hued lilacs and thousands of tulips at 150 S. Park Ave., Lombard. The festival from May 3-18 features activities for everyone, including live music, kids’ dances, an arts and crafts fair, park tours, plant sales, wine tasting, parade and other attractions. lombardlilactime.com.

3. Roaring Nights concert series: Tickets sell out quickly for the attraction at Brookfield Zoo Chicago. Appearing weekend evenings will be +LIVE+ on June 21, Third Eye Blind on July 18 and Tonic and Better Than Ezra on Aug. 16. It promises three nights of music, fun and animal experiences while supporting the zoo’s mission to connect people with wildlife and nature. A ride on the Ferris wheel at sunset can complement the Brookfield experience. brookfieldzoo.org/roaringnights.

4. Sinfonietta DuPage: Dan D’Andrea will conduct two guest artists, Terri Van Valkinburgh, assistant principal violist with Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Kevin Case, assistant concertmaster of Music of the Baroque, in Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante for Violin, Viola and Orchestra, K. 364. The program also includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8 in F and Boieldieu’s “Overture From the Caliph de Bagdad” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 6, at Peace Church, 21W500 Butterfield Road, Lombard. Tickets are available only at the door. Check out all the events at sinfoniettabelcanto.org.

5. Go Fly a Kite, history walks and Elmhurst Symphony part of lineup: Families are invited to enjoy kite demonstrations and participate in a grand launch, rounded out by a food truck and activities. People can bring their own kite or buy one at the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at Graf Park, 1701 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Visit wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/goflyakite. Blue signs go up in front of 160 historic homes and buildings beginning May 3 as part of special events by the City of Wheaton Historic Commission, detailed at wheaton.il.us/HistoricCommission. Snap a picture of the signs’ QR code to view the interactive Wheaton Register of Historic Places Map. It provides images and information such as the date built, prominent citizens who lived in the home and the architectural style. A lecture on the 150-year-old Trinity Episcopal Chapel is offered at 7 p.m. May 7 at the public library, with registration recommended, and Home History Research Help programs are available. Visit wheaton.il.us/775/Preservation-Month. Elmhurst Symphony will cap its season with dazzling pianist Sylvia Wang at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 3, at Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church. elmhurstsymphony.org

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Suburban Life’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/my-suburban-life/local-events