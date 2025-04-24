5 Things to Do: ‘Da Vinci Code’ thriller, STEMCON, concerts, science superstar on tap in DuPage, Cook

1. Drury Lane Theatre ratchets suspense in “The Da Vinci Code”: Based on the bestselling novel by Dan Brown, the story transforms into a new immersive experience in its Chicago regional premiere Wednesdays through Sundays until June 1. Dynamic effects plunge the audience into a world where professor Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu race through a labyrinth of ancient clues and modern dangers. Drury Lane Theatre is at 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. drurylanetheatre.com

2. A Night at the Tivoli: The benefit for the Downers Grove Historical Society includes the screening of a new documentary by Jim Toth of Node Films celebrating Dieter Gruen, a world-famous scientist residing in Downers Grove. The night opens with an organ concert, followed by honoring Ken Lerner as Historian of the Year on Wednesday, April 30, in the Tivoli Theatre, 5021 Highland Ave., Downers Grove. The documentary “Change: A Warming Warning” tells the life story of one of Argonne National Laboratory’s renowned scientists, Dieter M. Gruen. It follows the life of the 102-year-old, including his escape from Nazi Germany as a teen, to being recruited to the World War II Manhattan Project and how he ended up working at Argonne and settling in Downers Grove. The documentary culminates with his ongoing, groundbreaking contributions to the next generation of solar power. Admission costs $10 for nonmembers. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with check-in and an organ performance by Taylor Trimby, followed by a “History of the Tivoli” presentation by Steven Margison, award ceremony and film introduction at 7 p.m., capped by a reception. dghistory.org

3. STEMCON: College of DuPage’s annual exploration of science, technology, engineering and math returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 26, at COD’s Physical Education Center, 425 Fawell Blvd. in Glen Ellyn. Admission is free for the hands-on activities at indoor and outdoor exhibits. Keynote presenter is Kate Biberdorf, aka Kate the Chemist, author of “The Big Book of Experiments” and “The Awesome Book of Edible Experiments for Kids.” Doors open at noon. Seating is on a first-come basis. Visit cod.edu/stemcon.

4. The High 48s: Capping its 40th anniversary season, Maple Street Concerts will showcase the bluegrass quintet The High 48s at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 26. Founded in Minneapolis, the ensemble is known for its showmanship and modern attitude. Admission costs $20. Concerts are in Maple Street Chapel at 200 S. Main St., Lombard. maplestreetconcerts.org

5. ABBA tribute concert and magic showcase part of lineup: Theatre of Western Springs presents events in its performance series of fundraisers. Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 26. The theater showcases magician Sean Masterson at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at 4384 Hampton Ave., Western Springs. Looking ahead to levity this summer, Theatre of Western Springs will stage the beloved comedy “Noises Off” from May 29 to June 8. theatreofwesternsprings.com

