April 19, 2025
Downtown Joliet businesses celebrating the ’80s with special night

Music, movies, big hair contests and more planned

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

A drum set features the logo of the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 in museums education room on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 in Joliet. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

The Joliet City Center Partnership and 11 downtown businesses are celebrating the 1980s on May 3.

Participating businesses will offer a variety of 1980s-themed entertainment at “It’s Totally 80’s in Downtown Joliet.”

Entertainment includes movies, photo booths, cosplay, “big hair” contests, live music and speciality drinks at this “free-flowing” event, according to the Joliet City Center Partnership website.

The Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 will show “Back to the Future” as part of the Joliet City Center Partnership’s “It’s Totally 80’s in Downtown Joliet” event.

Sponsorships are now available.

For information, including sponsorships and participating businesses and their attractions, visit jolietccp.com/80s.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

