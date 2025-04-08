Food truck festivals happening in northern Illinois this spring & summer

Food truck goers wait for orders, or wait to give their order Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the Culinary Gangster food truck during the Streator Food Truck Festival. (Derek Barichello)

Savor a variety of flavors this summer at these vibrant food truck festivals in northern Illinois.

From savory to sweet and everything in between, these gatherings bring together the region’s most creative mobile kitchens, offering a feast for every palate.

Here’s a list of some must-attend food truck festivals popping up across northern Illinois in the coming months. Prepare for delicious adventures, live music and community fun.

Visitors enjoy some food and drinks at a prior Food Truck Festival at City Park in Streator. (Photo provided)

Aurora Food Truck Festival – May 2

Aurora’s spring Food Truck Festival is from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 2, located on Benton Street from River Street to Broadway. The free event will include a variety of food trucks that feature diverse cuisines, as well as live music and family-friendly activities. For more information, visit the city of Aurora’s website.

Naperville Food Truck Festival – May 3

More than 20 of the best food trucks in the area will be at historic Naper Settlement, beginning at noon. The event also includes live music, a Mega Bubble Show, a Cinco de Mayo beer garden and a vendor village featuring face painters, a balloon artist and more. This is a family-friendly event. For more information and a lineup of trucks and music, visit the Facebook page here.

World of Food Trucks Festival Plainfield – May 17

Enjoy a variety of international cuisines at the World of Food Trucks event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bott Community Park in Plainfield. More than eight food trucks will be on site, plus a beer garden, live music and dance performances. Free tickets are required for entry. For more information, visit the Facebook page here.

Streator Food Truck Festival – May 17

The Streator Food Truck Festival is the largest food truck event in the Starved Rock area. This year’s event is from noon to 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Hickory Street, south of Streator City Park. The free event will include a variety of trucks, live music, vendors, drinks and plenty of food. Limited seating is available, so attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. For more information, visit the city of Streator’s website.

Lake County Food Truck Festival – May 23

It’s a full nine hours of fun at this annual event at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. The event opens at noon and runs through 9 p.m., so guests can stop by for lunch or dinner (or both)! The third annual event will feature more than 20 food trucks, live entertainment and music. For more information and a lineup of participating trucks, visit the Lake County Fairgrounds website.

North Aurora’s Cuisine at the Crossroads – May 23

Sample food from a variety of trucks at Riverfront Park in North Aurora from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event will feature 10 food trucks and live entertainment. Free general admission tickets are required. For more information, visit the Facebook page here.

Woodstock Food Truck Festival – June 7

Historic Woodstock Square is the place to be on Saturday, June 7 for this annual Food Truck Festival, which runs from 4 to 10 p.m. More than 20 food trucks will be there, offering unique menu options, including gourmet burgers, spicy street tacos, artisan pastries, vegetarian options and more. Admission is free for this family-friendly event. The beverage station will have local beers, wines and nonalcoholic drinks. For more information, visit the city of Woodstock’s website.

Plainfield Food Truck Festival & Fireworks – July 3

Bott Park is the site for the festival, which will include more than 15 food trucks, live music and fireworks. The event is from 4 to 9 p.m., with fireworks beginning at dusk. Tickets begin at $5 and children 10 and under are free. For more information, visit the Facebook page here.

Chow Down Food Truck Festival Rockford – July 19 & 20

The fifth annual Chow Down Food Truck Festival will have an international flavor, with trucks bringing Thai, Filipino, Puerto Rican, Colombian, and Laotian cuisines, as well as traditional American, breakfast and carnival food. The event opens at 1 p.m. at E. State Street and Mulford Road. There is a $5 entry fee, and there will be vendors, live music, cold drinks and more. For more information, click here.