Batavia Boardwalk Shops return for 2025 season with 10 new retailers

Ten new shops will open for the 2025 season at the Batavia Boardwalk Shops on Friday, May 9.

The Batavia Boardwalk Shops open for the 2025 season Friday, May 9 with 10 new local retailers.

This is the sixth season for the unique program, which brings together 10 diverse retail shops in one location, offering everything from globally inspired goods to handcrafted home décor.

Nestled in the heart of downtown Batavia, these charming micro-shops are a hub of creativity, culture and community. Visitors can explore a unique mix of vendors offering high-quality, handcrafted and specialty products while supporting local entrepreneurs.

This year’s lineup includes:

• A Rooted Home – Thoughtfully curated home goods designed to create a space that feels both grounded and inspired.

• AHA Kapeh Traditional Bread – A celebration of cultural diversity through baking, featuring Mexican conchas, Japanese dorayakis and decadent German Black Forest cakes.

• Girón Guatemalan Apparel + Home – A fusion of Chicago-made apparel and Guatemalan-inspired home décor.

• Jaclyn Sue Boutique – A trendy women’s boutique offering carefully selected styles for every season.

• Jodi Mac Sweets & Treats – A sweet lover’s paradise with freeze-dried candy, chocolate-covered treats and cotton candy delights.

• Kumba’s African Market – Experience exquisite flavors and rich heritage with authentic African and Caribbean clothing, home décor and food.

• Pet Wants – Premium pet food, all-natural treats, chews and supplements for your furry friends.

• Scout + Gem – Jewelry and home décor with a stylish edge—unique, bold and carefully curated.

• Stitched by Stephanie – Handmade crochet creations that bring joy and connection through artistry.

• Tabletop Game Shop – A haven for gamers, offering board games, card games, miniatures and accessories for all levels of play.

The shops are open Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Follow @bataviaboardwalkshops on Facebook and Instagram for updates, special events and exclusive promotions throughout the season.

For more information, visit downtownbatavia.com.