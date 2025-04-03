5 Things to Do in Will County: Gliding Through Space Ice Show

The Inwood Ice Arena reopened on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 in Joliet. Skaters from Inwood Skate School will entertain the community with their skating skills on Friday and Saturday's Gliding Through Space Ice Show.

1. Gliding Through Space Ice Show: 6 p.m. Friday and noon and 6 p.m. Saturday, Inwood Ice Arena, 3000 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Skaters from Inwood Skate School will entertain the community with their skating skills. For tickets and more information, visit jolietpark.org/inwood-ice-arena.

2. Glow-In-The-Dark Egg Hunt: 6:30-8 p.m., Friday, Dellwood Park Community Center, 1811 Lawrence Ave., Lockport. For ages 1 to 10. Bring own flashlight. Registration required. Other features include family-friendly entertainment, pizza and drinks. Cost is $15 for residents and $20 for non-residents. To register and for more information, call 815-838-1183.

3. We Can Be Heroes: 7 p.m. April 25 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 26, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Ten members of WriteOn Joliet will explore various aspects of heroism in original radio-style stories and poems. Admission is $5. For tickets and more information, call 815-724-3761 or visit bicentennialpark.org. For more information about WriteOn Joliet, visit writeonjoliet.com.

4. Spring Fling: 1 a.m.-1 p.m., April 26, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Family-friendly party for children ages 3 to 12. Features games, music and dancing, all-age craft station, butterfly piñata and scavenger hunt in the museum after the party. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is $10 per attendee per attendees or $5 per guest for museum members. To register and for more information, visit jolietmuseum.org/upcoming-programs.html.

5. Dinner and Luxury Bingo: 5:30 p.m., May 1, Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive, Bolingbrook. Social hour, program, dinner, luxury Bingo, Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Tickets are $75, Benefits the Plainfield Foundation for Excellence. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit d202foundation.org.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!/.