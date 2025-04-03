5 Things to Do in Will County: Gliding Through Space Ice Show

1. Gliding Through Space Ice Show: 6 p.m. Friday and noon and 6 p.m. Saturday, Inwood Ice Arena, 3000 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Skaters from Inwood Skate School will entertain the community with their skating skills. For tickets and more information, visit jolietpark.org/inwood-ice-arena.
2. Glow-In-The-Dark Egg Hunt: 6:30-8 p.m., Friday, Dellwood Park Community Center, 1811 Lawrence Ave., Lockport. For ages 1 to 10. Bring own flashlight. Registration required. Other features include family-friendly entertainment, pizza and drinks. Cost is $15 for residents and $20 for non-residents. To register and for more information, call 815-838-1183.
3. We Can Be Heroes: 7 p.m. April 25 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 26, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Ten members of WriteOn Joliet will explore various aspects of heroism in original radio-style stories and poems. Admission is $5. For tickets and more information, call 815-724-3761 or visit bicentennialpark.org. For more information about WriteOn Joliet, visit writeonjoliet.com.
4. Spring Fling: 1 a.m.-1 p.m., April 26, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Family-friendly party for children ages 3 to 12. Features games, music and dancing, all-age craft station, butterfly piñata and scavenger hunt in the museum after the party. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is $10 per attendee per attendees or $5 per guest for museum members. To register and for more information, visit jolietmuseum.org/upcoming-programs.html.
5. Dinner and Luxury Bingo: 5:30 p.m., May 1, Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive, Bolingbrook. Social hour, program, dinner, luxury Bingo, Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Tickets are $75, Benefits the Plainfield Foundation for Excellence. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit d202foundation.org.
