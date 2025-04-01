Cornerstones of Rock to bring music of 60s to Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb

Cornerstones of Rock will celebrate the music of the 1960s in a high energy show Sunday, May 18 at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre. )

Cornerstones of Rock will celebrate the music of the 1960s in a high energy show Sunday, May 18 at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb.

The show, back by popular demand, will celebrate the early days of the vibrant Chicago rock scene with the original artists who helped shape its unforgettable sound.

Cornerstones of Rock will include legendary performers The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik, The Buckinghams, Cryan’ Shames and New Colony Six.

These iconic groups will bring their classic hits to life on stage, performing songs that defined an era, including “Vehicle,” “Kind of a Drag,” “Sugar and Spice” and “I Will Always Think About You.”

As seen on the PBS special “American Garage: The Cornerstones of Rock,” this concert will be a non-stop cavalcade of 60s classics, many of which were featured on shows like Ed Sullivan and American Bandstand. Fans of the era can expect to hear these timeless tracks live, as the original artists who made them famous take the stage for an unforgettable evening.

Tickets start at $59.50 and can be purchased at the Egyptian Theatre box office during box office hours (Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday 3-6 p.m.), online at egyptiantheatre.org or by calling the box office at 815-758-1225.

The Egyptian Theatre is located at 135 N. 2nd St., DeKalb.