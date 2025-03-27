5 Things to Do: Check out a high school play, make wedding plans in the Sauk Valley

The Next Picture Show is located at 113 W. First St., in downtown Dixon. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Have a meal, support local veterans: Dixon American Legion Post 12 will serve grilled ribeye steak with sautéed onions and/or mushrooms; French fries, a baked potato with sour cream, or garlic rosemary mashed potato; grilled or fried shrimp; roll, vegetable; salad; and dessert from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 28. The cost is $28 for steak, $18 for shrimp and $38 for a combo of steak and shrimp. Meals are available for dine-in at the Post, 1120 W. First St., or for carryout. Call 815-284-2003 to reserve your meal. “Journey Into the Woods”: Milledgeville High School invites you on an unforgettable journey ... into the woods! Join the determined Baker (Gabe Pauley) and his spirited wife (Addie Janssen) as they attempt to break the witch’s (Lili Drinkall) curse and find their happily ever after. Along the way, Cinderella (Makayla Meier) dreams of the royal ball, Jack (Makalah Knutti) climbs to new heights, and Little Red Riding Hood (Taylor Jakobs) strays from the path. What would you do to get your fairy-tale ending – and what happens once your wish comes true? Find out at Chadwick School in the main gym, 19 School St., Chadwick. Performances are at 7 p.m. April 4, 7 p.m. April 5, and 2 p.m. April 6. Tickets are $10 each. Take the mic: The Next Picture Show, Dixon, will host a Chapter and Verse Open Mic Night for the area’s authors April 11 that will appear on a local video podcast. The Sauk Creative Writers Group is organizing the event, which is open to the public. Chapter and Verse Open Mic Night runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 11. Each participant will get 10 minutes to share what they have brought. TNPS is a gallery and an arts center in downtown Dixon that has been serving the Sauk Valley since 2004. For more information or to register, email wordsmyth08@gmail.com. Get wedding ideas: Wed on the Rock, Ogle County’s newest wedding showcase, is making its debut, bringing together the best wedding vendors in northern Illinois for an event designed to make wedding planning effortless and convenient. This inaugural showcase will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 4, at The River’s Edge Experience in Oregon. Admission is free. From breathtaking floral arrangements and stunning bridal gowns to expert photographers and gourmet catering, Wed on the Rock features a curated selection of industry experts ready to bring your vision to life. Learn about The Dixon: Standing for more than a century, The Dixon: Historic Theatre has been through so much. Today, it stands as a vibrant and vital piece of downtown Dixon. Tori Highley will tell the historical building’s story during this year’s Founder’s Day presentation at 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 11, at the Loveland Community House and Museum. The Dixon, located in the heart of Dixon, is a cherished cultural landmark with a rich history that reflects the community’s dedication to preserving the arts, according to a news release from Discover Dixon. Originally opened in the early 20th century, the theater has served as a hub for entertainment, bringing films, live performances and community events to generations of residents. Despite facing challenges, including periods of decline, The Dixon has been revitalized through the efforts of passionate community members and organizations committed to restoring its former glory. Today, it stands as a vibrant venue for movies, concerts, theatrical performances and community gatherings, continuing to enrich the cultural fabric of Dixon and honoring its legacy as a cornerstone of local history. Admission is free, and light refreshments will be provided. For information, call 815-284-3361 or go to discoverdixon.com.

