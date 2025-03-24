‘The creepier, the grosser, the better’: Morbid Mementos brings macabre oddities to Elgin

Kelli Naughton is the owner of the new store Morbid Mementos in downtown Elgin. (Rick West)

When describing her new downtown Elgin store, Kelli Naughton says the name — Morbid Mementos — speaks for itself.

You can buy an octopus in a jar or a mounted and framed pit viper skeleton, or a used, antique prosthetic eye, which is right next to the 19th-century amputation tools.

“For me, it’s kind of like the creepier, the grosser, the better,” she said.

Yep, that checks out.

Owner Kelli Naughton makes much of the jewelry available at Morbid Mementos in Elgin. (Rick West)

“I don’t know where it stems from, but I’ve always leaned toward the darker, creepier side of things. Always,” she said.

The store at 225 E. Chicago St. opened March 1.

“It truly is my dream come true,” she said. “I have forever said that I want to find a way in life where I can just work on my art all day, every day, and make a living. I have found that and, knock on wood, I’m succeeding at that.”

Naughton makes most of the art pieces in the store, including taxidermy, bone art, jewelry, and the ritual supplies. They also sell perfume oils, candles, books and more related to all things, well, morbid.

“We don’t carry novelty things. It’s more boutique, quality handcrafted pieces of art or scientific specimens,” she said.

Vintage Victorian doll heads share space in cloches with items such as taxidermied animal parts, feathers and flowers at Morbid Mementos in Elgin. (Rick West)

For years, Naughton sold her art and oddities at markets and expos, but the constant packing and unpacking was tedious and exhausting, she said.

Last year, she had her first semipermanent location at the seasonal Batavia Boardwalk Shops Incubator Program. It proved so popular that she was confident in taking the next step.

“This has been the dream, to have a permanent space,” she said. “I had such support from people wanting a bigger, creepier store. So that warmed my heart.”

Naughton said she doesn’t know of similar stores in the suburbs offering everything she sells in one spot.

“That’s what I’m getting the most comments about from people, that they’re happy there’s a place where they don’t have to go to the city,” she said.

Over the years, Naughton has developed a number of contacts for her creepy, scientific inventory. An avowed animal lover, she only sources animals that are ethically and responsibly procured.

“I love animals so much. I celebrate them,” she said. “Nothing’s killed or culled or hunted (specifically for her art).”

Morbid Mementos in Elgin has a variety of organic herbs and tea blends. (Rick West)

She frequently makes use of roadkill.

“I made so much stuff out of just one opossum I found on the road,” she said.

Though her inventory sounds shocking, the store’s vibe is understated — as much as that is possible.

Items are grouped thematically, from the bone art to “wet” specimens in jars, antique medical supplies such as bloodletting cups and old medicine bottles to a display of Victorian-era porcelain doll heads intermingled with animal bones, bugs, flowers and more encased in glass cloches.

Large taxidermy pieces accent the displays along the walls.

“This place looks like my house,” she said.

The middle of the store features an apothecary section with teas and herbs for burning or infusions. There also are powders, oils, waters and more for traditional rituals for those who practice witchcraft, hoodoo and voodoo.

She also offers some clothing and art made by local artisans.

Naughton, who lives in Sandwich, is a former Elgin resident and said that coming back was her first choice when it came to opening her shop.

“It’s so diverse and urban,” she said. “And it’s kind of in the middle, like a crux, of all these different suburbs.”

The store, at the corner of where East Chicago Street meets Villa Court/Center Street, opens at noon Wednesday through Sunday. Closing hours vary by day. Naughton said the first few weeks have gone really well.

“It’s a strange feeling to get what you’ve wanted all along,” she said.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250321/news/the-creepier-the-grosser-the-better-morbid-mementos-brings-macabre-oddities-to-elgin/