The Abbey Resort makes the perfect spring family getaway

The Abbey Resort and Spa in Lake Geneva is a great spot for a spring break getaway. (Photo provided by The Abbey Resort)

Looking for the perfect destination for a weekend getaway that’s close to home but feels worlds away?

The Abbey Resort on the shores of Lake Geneva offers 90 acres of stunning lakeshore property, and is the ideal place to escape, relax, and make lasting memories with your family. Whether you’re after adventure, relaxation, or a little of both, The Abbey has something for everyone, according to a news release.

The Abbey Resort is hosting a full lineup of fun activities for all ages March 21-29. Start your day with a delicious breakfast at 240 West, a restaurant in the resort, followed by a variety of events designed to entertain and engage the whole family. Kids and adults alike will love the magic shows, scavenger hunts and hands-on activities like Ice Cream in a Bag Making and Cookie Jar Terrariums. For those interested in science, the “Mad Science™" shows and STEM activities provide the perfect mix of learning and fun.

From comedy nights to blacklight dance parties and karaoke, the fun continues long after the sun sets. Families can also gather around bonfires under the stars, enjoying sweet treats and quality time together. Whether it’s relaxing with a movie by moonlight or participating in family Olympics activities, the resort makes your evenings memorable.

The Abbey Resort in Lake Geneva is a perfect spot for a spring break getaway. (Jeff Anderson)

The Abbey also offers a luxurious retreat at the Avani Spa. Treat yourself to personalized treatments, including massages and facials, or enjoy a session in the sauna or steam room. The resort’s extensive amenities also include indoor and outdoor pools, lakeside dining, and boat rentals, so there’s always something to do.

Each of the 334 guest rooms are equipped with plush bedding, free WiFi, HD flat-screen TVs and a relaxing outdoor patio or balcony. Plus, the resort’s two full-service restaurants, 240° West and Waterfront, offer delicious dining options, with additional choices like Bar West.

Visit theabbeyresort.com for more information or to reserve your stay. The Abbey Resort is located at 269 Fontana Blvd, Fontana-on-Geneva Lake, Wisconsin.