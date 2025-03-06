5 Things to Do: Banjos and orchestras to make music in the Illinois Valley

The Banjo Buddies Dixieland Band will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Grace Theater (home of Festival 56). The Grace is located at 316 S. Main St., Princeton. (Shaw File photo)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Banjo Buddies Dixieland Band: The band will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Grace Theater (home of Festival 56). The Grace is located at 316 S. Main St., Princeton. Tickets cost $25 and are available at festival56.com, by calling 815-879-5151, or at the door. Ann Stewart is considered to be among a small group at the top of the jazz banjo world. She is the vocalist, banjoist and leader of Chicago’s premier Dixieland show band. The program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency through federal funds provided by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra: The orchestra will highlight the winners of the 2025 IVSO Young Performers Competition in its fourth concert of the season at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Ottawa High School, 211 E. Main St. Trombonist Brennen Heaver, an eighth grader at Shepherd Junior High School in Ottawa and the Junior Division winner, will perform Alexandre Guilmant’s “Morceau Symphonique.” Senior Division winner flutist Ava Rosengren will take the stage with the first movement of Bernhard Romberg’s “Concerto for Flute, Op. 17.” In addition to the young talent, the program also will feature Edward Elgar’s Enigma Variations, which remains one of the composer’s most celebrated pieces. Tickets and additional information are available at ivso.org.

Day trivia: The Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum will have another trivia day event on Saturday at the museum, 1100 Canal St. Doors are open at 1 p.m., with trivia starting at 2 p.m. Teams of up to six players are welcome, as well as walk-ins who may be assigned a team. The event is hosted by Hank Walsh and the topic is American trivia. The cost is $10 per person with the winners receiving $100 dollars. All proceeds will go to the museum expansion fund. Light snacks will be served.

Illinois Valley Sports Card and Collectible Show: The event is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Peru Mall on Route 251. Former WWE, WCW Star Big Vito LoGrasso will be the autograph guest from noon to 1:30 p.m. The event will have more than 80 tables. Admission is free.

Mad Hatter’s Tea: The Streator Public Library will host a Mad Hatter’s Tea from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. The public is welcome at the library, 130 S. Park St. Join the characters of Wonderland for tea, games and crafts in this family-friendly event.

