Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra to highlight 2025 Young Performers in Ottawa concert

The Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra will highlight the winners of the 2025 IVSO Young Performers Competition in its fourth concert of the season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 8, at Ottawa High School, 211 E. Main St.

Trombonist Brennen Heaver, an eighth grade trombonist at Shepherd Junior High School in Ottawa and the Junior Division winner, will perform Alexandre Guilmant’s Morceau Symphonique. Heaver, the son of Nicole and Dan Heaver, studies privately with Chris Hansen and holds the first chair position in both concert band and jazz band at Shepherd.

Senior Division winner flutist Ava Rosengren will take the stage with the first movement of Bernhard Romberg’s “Concerto for Flute, Op. 17.” Rosengren is a senior at Serena High School and has studied flute since age 6 under the instruction of Cindi Isenhower, Jennifer Etscheid, and currently, Sue Gillio. The daughter of Mike and Tami Rosengren, she previously won the Junior Division title in 2022 and was the Senior Division Runner-Up in 2024.

In addition to the young talent, the program also will feature Edward Elgar’s Enigma Variations, which remains one of the composer’s most celebrated pieces. Each variation is dedicated to a person dear to Elgar, bringing to life a series of musical portraits.

Also on the program is Aureate Skylines, a dynamic work by Elliot Leung, a Hong Kong-based composer known for his blockbuster film scores and concert music performed by orchestras worldwide, including the New York Philharmonic and Hong Kong Philharmonic. Commissioned by the Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra, this 10-minute piece encapsulates a range of emotions and musical textures.

Rounding out the program is “Lyric for Strings” by George Walker, a poignant and deeply personal piece dedicated to the memory of Walker’s grandmother, Melvina King, who was formerly enslaved.

The Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra invites the community to experience this special evening of music. Tickets and additional information are available at ivso.org. This program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency. The IVSO recognizes its season sponsor Miller Group Charitable Trust and concert sponsor Maze Lumber. All IVSO venues are accessible in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. To inquire further about accommodations, email accessibility@ivso.org.