Elgin man accused of crashing into 3 cars in Crystal Lake, causing serious injuries, then fleeing

An Elgin man is charged with reckless driving and fleeing the scene after authorities said he crashed three cars Tuesday night in Crystal Lake, officials report.

Deondrae L. Clements, 35, of Elgin, was charged with failing to report a crash to police involving injury, aggravated reckless driving causing great bodily harm and driving while license revoked.

The Crystal Lake Police Department and the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded to a call at 9:14 p.m. to the intersection of Route 31 and Three Oaks Road for a reported four-vehicle crash involving injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that Clements, driving a Mazda SUV, was heading west on Three Oaks Road toward Route 31 “at a high rate of speed,” then “disregarded a traffic control light, entered the intersection and collided with two sedans” heading south, according to a police news release.

After hitting the two cars, Clements “collided head-on” with another SUV driving east on Three Oaks Road, just west of Route 31, according to the release.

The driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening and was airlifted to a hospital. The drivers of the two sedans suffered minor injuries and were treated at local hospitals, according to the release.

Clements fled the scene and was later arrested by the East Dundee Police Department, according to the release. Clements suffered minor injuries, was treated at a hospital, and taken into custody by Crystal Lake police, authorities said. He is scheduled for an initial jail appearance Wednesday afternoon, according to McHenry County court records.

A portion of the intersection of Route 31 and Three Oaks Road was shut down for about six hours after the crash, according to the release.

The Crystal Lake Police Department is investigating the crash and encourages anyone who may have information to contact the department at 815-356-3620. Anonymous tips can be sent to police by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411.