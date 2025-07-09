McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman will seek reelection

McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman is pictured in 2023. He is running for a second term in 2026. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman announced Wednesday he is running for a second term.

Tadelman, a Republican, served as undersheriff before he was elected sheriff in 2022.

“While we’ve accomplished a great deal, there’s still important work ahead – and I will always pursue constant improvement. My job is on the front lines of public safety, and I remain fully committed to keeping our county safe," Tadelman said in a statement announcing his candidacy.

Tadelman touted achievements that have taken place in his first term, including a jail contract to house up to 150 Lake County inmates, which Tadelman said has brought in $5.4 million in revenue, and an expansion of the sheriff’s office’s police social work program.

Tadelman said the social work program “has achieved an average 70% reduction in repeat offenses. Additionally, our growing partnerships with mental health providers have allowed us to proactively intervene before a crisis becomes a tragedy. Preventing crime saves lives, protects property, and strengthens our community.”

Tadelman also touted a proposal with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services to have a deputy in the DCFS office.

“This collaboration will help enhance child protection investigations and ensure vulnerable children receive the support and safety they deserve,” Tadelman said.

The McHenry County Board is set to vote Tuesday evening on a contract with DCFS for the deputy.

Candidates in the 2026 election can start collecting signatures next month. The filing period for turning in nominating signatures runs Oct. 27 to Nov. 3. The 2026 primary election is due to take place March 17.