The Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum will have another trivia day event on Saturday, March 8, at the museum, 1100 Canal St.

Doors are open at 1 p.m., with trivia starting at 2 p.m. Teams of up to six players are welcome, as well as walk-ins who may be assigned a team. The event is hosted by Hank Walsh and the topic is American trivia. The cost is $10 per person with the winners receiving $100 dollars. All proceeds will go to the museum expansion fund. Light snacks will be served.